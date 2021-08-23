Bermuda’s Flora Duffy on Saturday became the first triathlete to win Olympic gold and the triathlon world championship in the same year, with Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt repeating the achievement hours later on the men’s side in Edmonton, Alberta.
Duffy, 33, led in the standings by a 467-point margin headed into the grand final and had a fast start diving off the pontoon under pristine conditions.
She was unable to fend off winner Taylor Knibb of the US, who put on a gutsy performance on the bike to seize an astonishing lead of 2 minutes, 44 seconds after the transition into the run.
Photo: AP
The 23-year-old, who brought home silver with the US mixed relay team in Tokyo, grinned as she approached the finish line, winning the race in 1:54:47, with France’s Leonie Periault finishing second and Duffy finishing third.
Periault and Duffy were running shoulder to shoulder but the Frenchwoman pulled away from the Bermudan on the third lap of the run.
The performance was enough to net Duffy a record-equaling third world title, becoming the most decorated female athlete in the history of the sport weeks after she delivered Bermuda its first-ever Olympic gold.
She won the world title in 2016 and 2017, as well, and took silver at the 2020 championships.
On the men’s side, Blummenfelt, who delivered Norway’s first medal in the sport in Tokyo, once again produced a late surge for the win.
Belgium’s Marten Van Riel was in third — and nearly half a minute ahead of Blummenfelt — after the swim, but the Norwegian picked up the pace on the bike and charged through the final 2km of the run to clinch the win by a hair in 1:44:14.
“Before this season I was calculating I was getting old and I had no titles,” said the 27-year-old Blummenfelt. “Now I’m [an] Olympic champion and [a] world champion.”
STAR SHOWDOWN: The US’ Coco Gauff thrashed Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 6-1, 6-2 to set up a high-profile match against Naomi Osaka, who she beat in their last match Simona Halep on Tuesday earned her first victory since her calf was injured in May, defeating Magda Linette 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at the ATP and WTA Western & Southern Open. US teenager Coco Gauff lined up a contest with second seed Naomi Osaka through a 6-1, 6-2 hammering of Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei. On a day when rain forced a reorganization of the afternoon and evening schedule, women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty and Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev never made it onto the court. Halep only returned to the Tour last week in Montreal, losing in the opening round. She remained confident
TEARFUL PLEAS: Former Afghanistan women’s national soccer team captain Khalida Popal has been telling her former teammates to ‘shut up and disappear’ In frantic telephone calls and voice messages, Khalida Popal can hear the distress and tearful pleas for help. The soccer players on the Afghanistan women’s national team that Popal helped establish now fear for their lives after the Taliban swept to regain control of the country after two decades. When they call, all Popal can do is advise them to flee their homes, escape from neighbors who know them as pioneering players and try to erase their history — particularly activism against the Taliban who are re-establishing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. “I have been encouraging to take down social media channels, take
Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei defeated her American opponent to advance to the third round of the Western & Southern Open women’s singles in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday. Hsieh beat Lauren Davis 6-0, 6-4 in just 63 minutes at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. World No. 73 Hsieh was quick out of the gate, dominating Davis to take the first set 6-0. Davis quickly bounced back, taking an early 4-1 lead in the second set and standing a good chance of taking it, but Hsieh regained her tempo, breaking her opponent’s serve three times and eventually going on to win the match. The Western
Marc van Cromvoirt had been thrilled to get a ticket to Barcelona’s season opener to finally watch his favorite player, Lionel Messi, up close for the first time. “I haven’t seen him in person and still won’t, unfortunately,” he said outside the Camp Nou. While Paris Saint-German (PSG) fans chanted Messi’s name upon his ceremonial introduction at the Parc des Princes, the Barcelona faithful are still adjusting to the sudden reality that he is gone. Barcelona’s post-Messi period began on Sunday night when the Catalan club beat Real Sociedad 4-2 in La Liga. The 34-year-old Argentine star joined PSG after his proposed deal to