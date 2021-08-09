Kipchoge cements marathon legacy

‘BEAUTIFUL RACE’: Kipchoge managed to overcome the doubters after his eighth-place finish in the London Marathon to secure back-to-back Olympic marathon titles

Reuters, TOKYO





About 30km into the men’s marathon in Sapporo yesterday, Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge pulled away from the pack and began running his own race, chasing immortality.

Kipchoge looked like a man determined to run toward his legacy of greatness. He took a peek behind him at one point and there was no one there. He was all alone — the greatest marathon runner in history and one of the greatest Olympians.

“I wanted to create a space to show the world that this is a beautiful race,” Kipchoge said after winning gold.

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after winning the men’s marathon final during the Tokyo Olympic Games in Sapporo yesterday. Photo: AFP

He began to smile as marathon-mad Japanese fans, who defied Olympic organizers’ request to stay away due to COVID-19, lined the streets of Sapporo and cheered him on to the finish line.

Kipchoge was about to become only the third person ever to retain their Olympic marathon title, and cement his legacy. Smiling was his way of enjoying the race, he said later.

“That smile is the happiness,” he said.

He waved at the fans as he came through the tape, slapped his chest and pumped his fist into the air.

“I have fulfilled the legacy by winning the marathon for the second time, back-to-back. I hope now to help inspire the next generation,” he said.

Doubts crept in about his ability to retain the Olympic title he won five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, after he suffered a rare defeat in the London marathon in October last year.

The 36-year old had previously won 10 straight races and his eighth place finish sparked rumblings that he might have started to fade.

He allayed those concerns after a win in the Netherlands in April. After his victory yesterday, in what could be his final Olympic Games, any questions about his abilities were put to rest.

He clocked 2 hours, 8 minutes and 38 seconds to win the race, and now holds two of the top five fastest times ever posted in Olympic marathons.

Kipchoge last month said that winning this gold medal would be his greatest achievement — a big statement for an athlete who already has an Olympic gold, holds the world record and is the only man to have ever run the marathon in less than two hours.

“Today I lived my Olympic dream,” he said. “I always say that sport is like life, whereby you can win and lose, but today was a day where I won and get to say I successfully defended my Olympic title.”

The marathon and the Tokyo Olympic Games at large were about more than just sports for Kipchoge, they were about the endurance of the human spirit.

They represented hope after a year of human suffering and deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, with the mask-wearing crowds along the marathon route a stark reminder that the disease was still raging on.

His win held more significance than just the gold medal he wore around his neck after the race.

“It means a lot for me, especially at this time,” he told reporters later, adding that the past year had been “really hard,” particularly with the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

That the Games went ahead was important to show that life will return to normal one day, he said.

“It is a sign that shows the world we are heading in the right direction — we are on the right transition to a normal life,” he said.