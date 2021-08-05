Tokyo 2020: Teens and tweens shred to victory

Reuters, TOKYO





Young skaters from Japan and Britain yesterday soared to victory in the women’s park competition, with hometown heroes Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki cinching gold and silver, while Britain’s Sky Brown took bronze.

In the gripping final, Yosozumi, 19, landed two 540 spins in her impressive first run, earning the highest score of 60.09 to vault to top place.

Yesterday’s result meant that Japan has so far swept three out of four gold medals in skateboarding’s Olympic Games debut.

Japan’s Kokona Hiraki competes in the Summer Olympics women’s park skateboarding final at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The men’s park competition, the final skateboarding event in Tokyo, takes place today.

Yosozumi, whose first name in Japanese means “cherry blossom,” told reporters that she was focused on riding three perfect runs in the finals.

“I guess you can say I’ve bloomed though, right?” the skater asked reporters, smiling.

From left, silver medalist Kokona Hiraki of Japan, gold medalist Sakura Yosozumi of Japan and bronze medalist Sky Brown of Britain pose during a medals ceremony for the Summer Olympics women’s park skateboarding at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: AP

Fellow Japanese skater Hiraki, 12, also showed smooth runs throughout the day’s competition, beating Britain’s Brown, who was the favorite to win the event.

With her silver medal, Hiraki became the youngest Japanese medalist ever, domestic media reported, overtaking a record set just days ago by fellow skateboarder Momiji Nishiya, a 13-year-old who won gold in the street competition last week.

Brown, who stumbled in her first two runs, came back to her usual form in the end, showing off 540 spins and flip indies in her final run.

“I was like, am I going to make it?” Brown said, referring to her first two runs.

“I’m just so happy to be here with my friends and I’m grateful,” she said, laughing with the other two medalists at a news conference.

The bronze felt even sweeter, Brown said, after she had a life-threatening fall last year and spent the COVID-19 pandemic preparing for Tokyo.

“That was a hard time for my parents ... so coming back is so cool and it made me stronger,” she said.

Far from the empty swimming pools of 1970s in southern California, where this type of skating was born, skateboarding’s Olympic debut in Tokyo marks a turning point for the sport.

At times, the young skaters looked impossibly small against the giant gray and purple ramps, and bowls at the Ariake Urban Sports Park, which is emblazoned with the five Olympic rings.

In one of the most touching moments of yesterday’s competition, skaters from Australia and Brazil rushed to comfort Japanese skater Misugu Okamoto, who went into the finals in the lead, but kept failing to land one of her most complicated tricks in the finals.

After Okamoto, 15, picked herself up and walked out of the bowl wiping away tears, other skaters lifted her onto their shoulders to celebrate her runs.

“We all just really love skateboarding,” Yosozumi said.