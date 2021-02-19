With health authorities restricting public gatherings and other social activities, more Canadians than ever are embracing an old winter tradition — the backyard ice rink.
Felix Rheaume stands on a large rink that takes up almost his entire yard in Montreal, skates on feet and hockey stick in hand.
“We are in our family bubble, we respect the public health rules and we have fun at the same time,” he said, ready to slap a puck across the smooth 6m-by-5m patch of ice.
Photo: AFP
The rinks allow Canadians to skate and play ice hockey — the country’s national pastime — while avoiding personal contact beyond their immediate family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearby Rheaume’s youngest daughter, wearing a bright pink helmet and padded ski pants, kicks forward and immediately falls before breaking out in laughter, as her siblings watch.
The number of family outdoor rinks in Quebec alone has doubled from past winters to more than 1,550, according to data collected by Stephane Kirouac, an electronics teacher.
The 56-year-old has been running a French-language Web site since 2003 called “Building an outdoor rink is easy.”
“During the pandemic, the number of rinks has exploded,” he said, adding that “a third of these people have zero experience building a skating rink.”
It is not just the rinks, but also the rink enthusiasts that are growing in number: Membership in a Facebook group where photographs and advice are shared has increased from 800 people in September to more than 7,000.
“This is the first year we’ve done this,” Rheaume, 35, said, adding that “it’s pretty simple, it’s done in half a day.”
He estimated the cost of his rink at about C$250 (US$197) for water and materials.
Rinks are constructed directly on grass or atop a canvas or plastic sheet. Edges are formed from boards, and water is added a bit at a time so that it can freeze over several days.
With three children at home, Rheaume was attracted by the simplicity of this outdoor activity, with the rink located mere feet from his house, where he has been teleworking for months.
“It allowed us to do stuff with the girls, to go out, get some fresh air and move around, yet still be in compliance with the lockdown,” he said.
His girls, age three, 11 and 12, only occasionally skated prior to the pandemic, but now go out on the ice in the backyard twice per week.
“Due to COVID-19, we don’t want to go to a place where it’s too crowded, as it can sometimes be at the frozen pond in the park or at a public ice rink,” he said.
“Now is really the best time to do it,” said Simon Bedard, a 28-year-old hockey fan who built his first backyard ice rink in December with the help of neighbors.
The rink has become a meeting place, especially on weekends, which allows people to keep in touch while respecting social distancing.
“In normal times, I don’t think we would have thought about that,” Bedard said, calling it a “spontaneous idea” born out of isolation during the pandemic.
“Definitely, I intend to repeat the experience next year,” Rheaume said, adding that he was surprised his family’s enthusiasm for the rink did not quickly melt after a few laps.
ENDORSEMENTS: The Taiwanese said that she does not expect sponsors to be banging down her door, despite having won plenty of new admirers at Melbourne Park Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei won plenty of new admirers at the Australian Open as she leveraged her unorthodox game to an unexpected quarter-final spot, but despite all the added attention the 35-year-old does not expect sponsors to be banging down her door. Hsieh, who became the oldest woman in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time, yesterday saw her Melbourne Park adventure brought to an end by a 6-2, 6-2 thrashing by Naomi Osaka of Japan. The world’s top-ranked doubles player, with three major titles, Hsieh has made just over US$8 million in career prize money and
MISERABLE MELBOURNE: The Chan sisters’ Grand Slam to forget continued with losses in the mixed doubles after their shock first-round exit in the women’s doubles Behind Hsieh Su-wei’s rousing women’s singles third-round victory over Sara Errani at the Australian Open yesterday was a simple plan: “Avoid the bagel.” The Taiwanese had been badly thrashed in all three of her previous matches against the Italian veteran and each defeat featured a stinging 6-0 loss in one of the sets. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, the 35-year-old ended that streak with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 win at John Cain Arena that booked her a third appearance in the round-of-16 at Melbourne Park, following on from 2008 and 2018. “It’s so good. I have a record against
MAKING HISTORY? Hsieh can concentrate on today’s singles match, where a win would make her the oldest debut Grand Slam quarter-finalist in the Open era Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday fell to a shock defeat in the second round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, while in the men’s singles, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev finally worked out how to a win a five-setter in Melbourne. Doubles world No. 1 Hsieh and Barbora Strycova, the top seeds and last year’s runners-up, fell to a 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-5 defeat to Darija Jurak of Croatia and Nina Stojanovic of Serbia in 2 hours, 22 minutes. Jurak and Stojanovic converted seven of eight break points and hit 36 winners to stun the Taiwanese-Czech pairing and advance to the third round. The
VIRTUAl REALITY: Naomi Osaka described Hsieh Su-wei as ‘one of those players that if it was a video game, I would want to select her character just to play as her’ Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams yesterday survived scares to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, while US Open champion Dominic Thiem became the first major men’s casualty of the first Grand Slam on the season. Japan’s Osaka edged a women’s singles thriller with fellow Grand Slam-winner Garbine Muguruza, while Williams came through a physical test against Aryna Sabalenka to maintain her bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title. In an empty Rod Laver Arena, with fans barred on the second day of a five-day COVID-19 lockdown, Osaka was on the verge of elimination at 3-5, 15-40 on her serve in