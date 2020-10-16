Having a sports psychologist helped Polish teenager Iga Swiatek win the French Open and she thinks that it can help others, too.
The 19-year-old Swiatek on Wednesday said that she drew a lot of support and strength from her work with sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who was with her during the two weeks of the Paris tournament.
“She understands me and she is a sports psychologist, so both on court and off court, she is doing, with me, a great job,” Swiatek said. “The mental side of tennis is really important.”
Photo: AFP
It played an important role in her victory. Upon returning after the COVID-19 stoppage, she put pressure on herself to win.
“I realized that it doesn’t have a good impact on my tennis and I’m not able to play as good tennis on match [day] as on practice [days], so we tried to change that — and we did a great job and I’m really happy that the result of that job is [a] Grand Slam,” Swiatek said.
On Saturday last week, Swiatek became the first Polish player to win the French Open title — and since then “life changed completely.”
Photo: AFP
“I have to get used to this series of new things for me and I think I’m going to need [a] few more weeks to reflect on it, on [the] whole tournament,” she said.
The success has whetted her appetite for more titles.
“My dream, my long-term goal, is to win every Grand Slam and also a medal at the Olympic Games — so this is going to be very tough for me,” Swiatek said.
Paris “showed that anything is possible” and that “I can actually achieve that and I’m going to do everything to do that,” she said.
At Roland Garros, Swiatek also reached the semi-finals in the women’s doubles tournament.
As a fan of men’s singles champion Rafael Nadal and speaking at a news conference about possibly playing in mixed doubles tournaments, she said that she hoped the Spaniard would “see the potential of this relation.”
Their paths crossed in Paris this year.
“On the first day of the tournament, I was warming up playing football with a Slovenian friend and Rafa’s [Rafael Nadal] bodyguard told us to stop, but seeing this he [Nadal] just waved his hand to show we should continue playing and I appreciate that very much,” Swiatek told the news conference.
“I just love Rafa’s style of game, and I appreciate his dedication and the way he behaves as a sportsman — and I just really respect him,” Swiatek told reporters later.
At the French Open, Swiatek lost only 28 games in seven matches, and became the first woman since Justine Henin in 2007 to win the title in Paris without dropping a set.
She is also the first teenager since Iva Majoli in 1997 to win the women’s title at Roland Garros.
Nico Hulkenberg was enjoying a leisurely coffee in Cologne, Germany, on Saturday when Racing Point Formula One team principal Otmar Szafnauer called and turned the German driver’s weekend upside down. Canadian Lance Stroll, the race regular and son of the team’s owner, had reported sick at the Nuerburgring and Szafnauer needed a quick replacement — literally. Hulkenberg had stood in for Stroll’s teammate Sergio Perez on two occasions in August after the Mexican tested positive for COVID-19, and was familiar with the car and circuit. Dropped by Renault last year, the 33-year-old had been due to drive to the Nuerburgring later anyway as
Rafael Nadal on Sunday said that the prospect of winning a 13th French Open and taking his Grand Slam total to a record-equaling 20 had seemed even beyond his powers of endurance in the buildup to the tournament. The 34-year-old Spaniard demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to go level with Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of major titles. It was his 100th win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut as he became the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972. However, world No. 2 Nadal had arrived in the French capital having played just one
The mother of a young Liverpool fan who wrote to Juergen Klopp regarding his worries about moving schools on Monday said that the family had been “blown away” by the manager’s thoughtful reply. Lewis Balfe, 11, wrote to Klopp in August about the anxiety he was feeling over starting a new school last month. “He’s really excited and I was completely blown away, because I thought you might get a standard response from the club or you might get some acknowledgement, but I didn’t think you’d get a letter so personal,” Milena Balfe told Britain’s Press Association news agency. In the letter, Klopp,
IN ADVERSITY: The series victory capped not only an emotional season for the Lakers with the loss of Kobe Bryant, but an NBA season of uncertainty and upheaval The Los Angeles Lakers, fueled by superstar LeBron James’ triple-double, on Sunday dominated the Miami Heat 106-93 to win a record-equaling 17th NBA championship, their first in a decade. James added another chapter to an epic career, delivering 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists as he captured his fourth NBA title with a third team. He earned NBA Finals Most Valuable Player honors for a fourth time and said that the accomplishment had a special flavor with the Lakers. “This is a historic franchise and to be a part of this is something that I’ll be able to talk about, and my