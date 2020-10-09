Ganna ‘redeems Ineos’ with fifth stage win in Italy

AFP, CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO, Italy





Italy’s Filippo Ganna on Wednesday gave Team Ineos a boost with a breakaway win in the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia through the southern Calabria region, with Portugal’s Joao Almeida tightening his grip on the leader’s pink jersey.

Ineos on Tuesday lost their lead rider Geraint Thomas to a broken pelvis, and subsequently promised to target stage wins instead of the overall standings.

“A success that partially redeems the team after Thomas’s unfortunate retirement,” said 24-year-old Ganna after his second stage win in this year’s race.

Portuguese rider Joao Almeida of Team Deceuninck Quick-Step in the overall leader`s pink jersey crosses the finish line during the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia cycling race — more than 225km from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano, Italy — on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

It was also the time-trial specialist’s first ever win on a road race and given his huge frame, is an astonishing result for a stage where a slender climber had been expected to triumph.

Ineos had a disappointing Tour de France with defending champion Egan Bernal’s withdrawal, and Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz is not defending his Giro d’Italia title.

The powerfully built world time-trial champion Ganna crossed the line alone 34 seconds ahead of a group of favorites, including Team Deceuninck Quick-Step’s Almeida, who finished third just behind Austrian Patrick Konrad of Bora-Hansgrohe.

Ganna won Saturday’s opening time-trial in Palermo, and on his first Giro d’Italia has two more time-trials to target.

“It was not planned for me to go in the breakaway,” Ganna said. “Then after some attacks this morning, I told Salvatore [Puccio] to stay on my wheel.”

“We managed to go in the breakaway, then all went incredibly well,” he added.

The race crossed to mainland Italy after four days in Sicily, covering 225km from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano.

Ganna was the sole survivor of a breakaway launched before the 50km mark on the rolling slopes of the Valico di Montescuro, attacking with 17km to go.

The Italian left Belgian Thomas De Gendt and Colombian Einer Rubio in his wake, after the pair had counterattacked at the foot of the climb, cresting the summit one minute ahead of his pursuers.

In the descent, uneven and slippery in the rain, Italian two-time Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali set the pace and tested his rivals.

The Italian held on for the stage win, while his compatriot Nibali, winner in 2013 and 2016, remains well positioned in sixth, one-minute adrift of Almeida.

“It was a very cold stage, with some rain,” said Almeida, who extended his two-second overnight advantage to 43 seconds on second-place Spaniard Pello Bilbao.