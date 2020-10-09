Italy’s Filippo Ganna on Wednesday gave Team Ineos a boost with a breakaway win in the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia through the southern Calabria region, with Portugal’s Joao Almeida tightening his grip on the leader’s pink jersey.
Ineos on Tuesday lost their lead rider Geraint Thomas to a broken pelvis, and subsequently promised to target stage wins instead of the overall standings.
“A success that partially redeems the team after Thomas’s unfortunate retirement,” said 24-year-old Ganna after his second stage win in this year’s race.
Photo: EPA-EFE
It was also the time-trial specialist’s first ever win on a road race and given his huge frame, is an astonishing result for a stage where a slender climber had been expected to triumph.
Ineos had a disappointing Tour de France with defending champion Egan Bernal’s withdrawal, and Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz is not defending his Giro d’Italia title.
The powerfully built world time-trial champion Ganna crossed the line alone 34 seconds ahead of a group of favorites, including Team Deceuninck Quick-Step’s Almeida, who finished third just behind Austrian Patrick Konrad of Bora-Hansgrohe.
Ganna won Saturday’s opening time-trial in Palermo, and on his first Giro d’Italia has two more time-trials to target.
“It was not planned for me to go in the breakaway,” Ganna said. “Then after some attacks this morning, I told Salvatore [Puccio] to stay on my wheel.”
“We managed to go in the breakaway, then all went incredibly well,” he added.
The race crossed to mainland Italy after four days in Sicily, covering 225km from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano.
Ganna was the sole survivor of a breakaway launched before the 50km mark on the rolling slopes of the Valico di Montescuro, attacking with 17km to go.
The Italian left Belgian Thomas De Gendt and Colombian Einer Rubio in his wake, after the pair had counterattacked at the foot of the climb, cresting the summit one minute ahead of his pursuers.
In the descent, uneven and slippery in the rain, Italian two-time Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali set the pace and tested his rivals.
The Italian held on for the stage win, while his compatriot Nibali, winner in 2013 and 2016, remains well positioned in sixth, one-minute adrift of Almeida.
“It was a very cold stage, with some rain,” said Almeida, who extended his two-second overnight advantage to 43 seconds on second-place Spaniard Pello Bilbao.
CLOSE COACHES: The American initially said that her father moved seats to help her after she dropped the first set, but later said: ‘He just sat there — and it worked’ After Sofia Kenin dropped the opening set in the French Open’s fourth round on Monday, her father, Alexander, who is also her coach, switched seats in the stands, plopping himself down right next to her opponent’s coach. Whether the elder Kenin’s move, so noticeable in the sea of empty beige seats at Court Philippe Chatrier, actually influenced the outcome cannot be known — the chair umpire did give a warning for coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches; the Australian Open champion said that her father merely helped by “motivating” — things did turn around soon afterward. Never before a
PROBE OPENED: Prosecutors said that they were investigating alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match, accusing a group of ‘active and passive corruption’ Having finished his quarter-final match yesterday at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafael Nadal questioned French Open organizers’ decision to schedule no fewer than five matches on the same court over the day. The 12-time Roland Garros champion was scheduled last on the main court and when he started his match the temperature was 13°C with a cold wind sweeping the clay off the court, whose roof was left open throughout. “The weather ... it’s too cold to play tennis. I know football [soccer] players do it all the time, but they’re always moving, while us tennis players, we stop,
UNDERDOGS PREVAIL: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to make the last 16, while world No. 186 Altamier defeated seventh seed Berrettini to advance Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova yesterday crashed out of the French Open as they suffered only their second defeat of the season on the clay courts in Paris. The Taiwanese-Czech duo were stunned 6-4, 7-5 by 14th seeds Alexa Guarachi of Chile and Desirae Krawczyk of the US in 1 hour, 25 minutes in the third round of the women’s doubles on Court 14 at Roland Garros. The reigning Wimbledon champions won only 52 percent of points on their first serve, while their opponents won 64 percent and converted five of six break points, as they denied Hsieh and Strycova
The name of the former baseball commissioner who never had a black player in the MLB during his long reign is being pulled off all future Most Valuable Player (MVP) plaques after more than 75 years. Kenesaw Mountain Landis would not be depicted on the annual awards presented by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA), the group said on Friday. The decision came after 89 percent of its membership last week voted for his removal. “We will no longer be associated with the Landis name, and the MVP plaques will be nameless in 2020,” association president Paul Sullivan wrote. “Hopefully, when some sense