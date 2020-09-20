The ACT Brumbies withstood a late onslaught to edge a gutsy Queensland Reds 28-23 and clinch the Super Rugby AU title yesterday, solidifying their status as the kings of Australian rugby union.
The Canberra side went to the break two points ahead and put the hammer down to stretch their lead to 28-13 before the Reds came storming back to set up a tense finale.
Newly minted Wallaby Noah Lolesio scored 13 points in the three-tries-to-two victory to deny coach Brad Thorn’s young and fast-improving Queensland side a first win in the Australian capital since 2014.
It was the Brumbies’ third Super Rugby title — albeit a domestic version after the COVID-19 pandemic halted international rugby — following their triumphs in 2001 and 2004.
“It was a huge effort from the boys, but you have to give credit to the Reds,” said skipper Allan Alaalatoa, whose side were dominant all season.
“We always knew they were going to come back in the second half and they made it really hard for us,” Alaalatoa said.
“I’m really proud of the boys to be able to close out the game,” he said.
Although the Reds had not beaten the Brumbies in Canberra for six years, they went into the game upbeat after upsetting them 26-7 in Brisbane earlier this month.
However, the experience of Dan McKellar’s men, Australian conference champions in three of the past four Super Rugby campaigns, ultimately proved decisive.
“We shot ourselves in the foot a bit again, our ill-discipline was very costly, but this team has got a lot of fight and I’m incredibly proud of every single one of them,” Reds skipper Liam Wright said.
“They’ve put in an amazing amount of effort this season,” he said.
Despite losing, it was a breakout year for the Reds with their run to the final capping a team rebuild that former All Blacks lock Thorn began three years ago.
Lolesio, in his first start since July due to injury, celebrated his call-up to the Wallabies this week by nailing an easy penalty after five minutes to get the Brumbies on the board first.
An offside allowed James O’Connor to level the scores before the Brumbies clicked into gear with a trademark setpiece from the maul that ended with Folau Fainga’a flopping down for a try.
Lolesio converted and the Brumbies took control, dominating possession with Andy Muirhead spinning through three tackles for their second five-pointer and a 15-3 lead.
The game looked to be getting away from the Reds before electric winger Jordan Petaia produced a weaving run and offloaded to Harry Wilson, who dotted down.
O’Connor converted then booted a difficult penalty on the halftime hooter to send them to the break trailing 15-13.
However, they lost Petaia and lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto to injuries early in the second stanza and the Brumbies capitalized, with Tom Banks powering over for their third try.
Lolesio added another eight points from the boot to put them 28-13 ahead.
The Reds refused to go away and Angus Blyth bagged a try while O’Connor added five points to keep the match alive with the Brumbies soaking up intense pressure to hang on.
KEY GOAL: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei is now free to focus on taking her fourth doubles title of the year with Barbora Strycova; they are due to face Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya Taiwanese No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei on Monday returned to the court for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the WTA Tour, falling to a 6-3, 6-1 defeat to US Open quarter-finalist Elise Mertens, who made a solid transition from the hard courts in New York to the clay at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome. “I’m not sure how well I adapted, to be honest,” Mertens told the WTA Web site. “I just feel like I might still be struggling a little. It was also [Hsieh’s] first match of the week, so that was a bit of an
‘GREAT EVENING‘: In the women’s singles in Rome, Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova advanced, while Rafael Nadal swept into the quarters in the men’s singles Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on Friday had to dig deep to advance to the semi-finals of the women’s doubles at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome. The top seeds, who did not drop a game in their opening match on the clay courts at the Foro Italico, battled to a 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 victory over sixth seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Katerina Siniakova in 1 hour, 39 minutes. The reigning Wimbledon champions saved nine of 11 break points and converted three of eight, winning 56 percent of points on their second serve and sending down two aces
‘FUN TIME’: Denver’s Nikola Jokic said that his team would not accept that anyone else is better than them and the opposition need to play much better than they do Just about everyone had LA versus LA written in for the NBA’s Western Conference finals, but the resilient Denver Nuggets have crashed the party. Behind Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets advanced to the conference finals for the first time since 2009 to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Game 1 is scheduled to be played tomorrow. This was no ordinary road. The Nuggets fell behind 3-1 in their first-round series against the Utah Jazz before bouncing back with three straight victories. Then they went down 3-1 to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round before winning in Game 7
’SO CONSISTENT’: The victory gave the world No. 1 and world No. 2 a 21-1 win-loss record and their fourth title of the season after successes in Brisbane, Dubai and Doha Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on Sunday cruised to their fourth women’s doubles title of the season at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome in their first tournament back since the suspension of the WTA Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top seeds took just 63 minutes to complete a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 victory over unseeded German-Romanian duo Anna-Lena Friedsam and Raluca Olaru at the Foro Italico. It was the Taiwanese-Czech pairing’s first outing since they won the Qatar Open in February. “After five months, you don’t know what to expect,” Strycova told the WTA Web site.