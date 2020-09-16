Badminton’s showpiece Thomas and Uber Cup was yesterday postponed after a string of countries withdrew over COVID-19 fears, officials said, in a major blow to the sport’s restart.
The men’s and women’s world team championships had been set to take place in Aarhus, Denmark, next month, and would have been the first international tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic halted badminton in March.
However, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said that it had taken the “tough decision” to delay the event as the pullouts meant the organizers were not able to deliver a high enough level of competition.
No new dates were announced for the tournament, but the BWF said that it would not take place before next year.
“These are exceptional circumstances we find ourselves in, and while a return to international badminton remains a priority for the BWF, the health and safety of the entire badminton community is of utmost importance,” the BWF said in a statement.
A further delay to the tournament had started to look inevitable after some of Asia’s top talent withdrew.
Indonesia, who are 13-time Thomas Cup champions, as well as Taiwan, Australia, South Korea and Thailand had all decided to skip the event.
Leading Indian player Saina Nehwal, who had been due to play in the women’s Uber Cup, had questioned whether pushing ahead was a good idea, while the Olympic Council of Malaysia had also called for a postponement.
As they celebrated Naomi Osaka’s victory in the final of the US Open in New York City’s Flushing Meadows on Saturday, Tokyoites were eager to embrace their heroines’ stand against racial injustice. Osaka, who won her third Grand Slam title with a victory over Victoria Azarenka, has used her platform to support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, wearing a mask bearing the name of a different African American before each of her seven matches in the championship. She had donned masks bearing the names of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and Philando Castile. On Saturday, she walked
Naomi Osaka brought seven masks to the US Open to highlight racial injustice and based on her showing in Tuesday’s quarter-final match, Flushing Meadows looks destined to see them all. Before her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Shelby Rogers, the former champion unveiled the fifth mask, emblazoned with the name of George Floyd, the black American who died in police custody in May in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Two more remain in Osaka’s kit bag for the semi-final against Jenny Brady of the US and potentially her second US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. “I just have a feeling,” she told ESPN, explaining
THOROUGH THRASHING: Hualien City beat Taichung Blue Whale 2-1, ending their three-year winning streak with one round of matches left and eight points to spare Hualien City on Saturday clinched this year’s Taiwan Mulan Football League title with one game to spare, by beating Taichung Blue Whale 2-1 at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City. Hualien City have scored 38 points this season. Blue Whale are second on the scoreboard with 30 points, while Taipei Bravo are third with 23 points. One final round of matches is to be played on Saturday. It is the fourth league trophy for Hualien City, and ends Blue Whale’s three-year winning streak. Hualien had won the title from 2014 to 2016. Both teams defended well, leaving few chances in front
REJUVENATION: The Belarusian is bidding to become only the fourth woman to win a Grand Slam singles after having a child when she takes on Naomi Osaka Victoria Azarenka on Thursday came from a set down to stun record-chasing Serena Williams and set up a US Open final against Japan’s Naomi Osaka. Azarenka recovered from a 6-1 hammering in the first set to win the next two 6-3, 6-3 and schedule her first Grand Slam final appearance in seven years. The former world No. 1 is enjoying a remarkable renaissance in New York that the Belarusian credits to finding humility, following several years disrupted by injury and a custody battle over her son. “I think when you’re coming up from kind of nothing, then you become a No. 1 player