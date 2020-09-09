The Thomas and Uber Cup Finals are to go on as scheduled, despite the withdrawal of Taiwan and two other teams over COVID-19 pandemic concerns, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Monday.
Following the announcement by Taiwan, who feature women’s singles world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying and men’s singles world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen, it was announced that Thailand and Australia would also skip the team tournaments, which are to be played in a bio-secure “bubble” in Denmark from Oct. 3 to 11.
The twice-postponed men’s and women’s world team championships are to be the first international badminton tournaments since the pandemic brought most sports to a halt in March.
Photo: AFP
Thailand blamed their withdrawal on “special circumstances related to COVID-19 in addition to injuries to key players,” the BWF said in a statement.
Taiwan were to play in the men’s Thomas Cup in group B alongside China, France and Australia, while their opponents in group A of the women’s Uber Cup were to be Japan, Spain and Egypt.
The BWF has yet to name replacement teams.
Badminton Association of Thailand president Patama Leeswadtrakul said separately that the decision was triggered by the withdrawal of several players.
“Despite Denmark’s strict measures and procedures applied to players ... it’s understandable for some of the full-team players to withdraw because they are concerned about the pandemic,” Leeswadtrakul said.
Patpapol Ngensrisuk, who coaches women’s world No. 5 Ratchanok Intanon, told reporters that the Thailand player was worried about catching the disease ahead of next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympics.
“Ratchanok is very concerned about COVID-19 because she has already qualified for the Olympics. So if she contracts the virus, then she is worried about her future” at the Games, Patpapol said. “Her main goal right now is the Olympics.”
