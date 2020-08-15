Swinging Skirts canceled amid virus restrictions

AFP, LOS ANGELES





The LPGA Tour on Thursday canceled the Swinging Skirts tournament because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns and travel restrictions.

The event had been scheduled for Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 at Miramar Golf Country Club in New Taipei City, but the LPGA said the decision to cancel was based on the latest advice from the Taiwanese government.

“While we are disappointed we cannot play this year, both Swinging Skirts and the LPGA are fully committed to returning in 2021 for the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA,” the LPGA said.

The announcement comes two days after it canceled its Shanghai tournament after China said it would not hold most international sports events this year because of COVID-19.

American Nelly Korda won her second straight Taiwan title last year, clinching the win in a three-way playoff.

She had claimed her maiden LPGA victory in the same event in 2018.

Men’s and women’s professional golf has made a tentative return in the US and Europe, but with no spectators and strict virus-prevention protocols.

The LPGA season was in February shut down by the pandemic in after just four events, two in Florida and two in Australia.

It restarted just two weeks ago with back-to-back events in Ohio, both won by Danielle Kang.

This week the tour crossed the Atlantic for the Scottish Open in North Berwick, to be followed by the first major of the season, the British Women’s Open at Troon.