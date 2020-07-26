Stuart Broad yesterday rescued England with a quick-fire fifty after a collapse on the second morning of the deciding third Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
England resumed on 258-4 in their first innings, but lost four wickets for 18 runs to collapse to 280-8.
However, veteran paceman Broad, on a ground where he was hit on the face by a bouncer from India’s Varun Aaron six years ago, hit back with a punishing 62.
Photo: Reuters
At lunch, England had been dismissed for 369 in the concluding match of a three-Test series, currently all square at 1-1.
England’s slump against a new ball well deployed by Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel started when Ollie Pope failed to add to his overnight 91 and then they lost Jos Buttler for 67.
Pope should have been out even earlier yesterday when he edged a good-length ball from Gabriel, but Rahkeem Cornwall, who held a slip catch to dismiss Rory Burns on Friday, dropped a routine chance.
Gabriel continued to charge in and, in his next over, clean bowled Pope, aiming legside to a straight delivery to end a fifth-wicket partnership of 140.
Pope’s 150-ball innings, included 11 fours, with the 22-year-old Surrey batsman still waiting for a second century in 10 career Tests.
New batsman Chris Woakes promptly played on to give Roach, who eventually had innings figures of 4-72, his 200th Test wicket.
Buttler was well caught low down at second slip by West Indies captain Jason Holder, but batsman Broad counterattacked.
He pulled Roach for six and cut Holder, who had sent England in to bat on Friday, for four, as the new ball started to soften.
Broad completed a 33-ball fifty with his eighth four, a pull off Holder before hitting a full-toss from occasional off-spinner Roston Chase straight to deep midwicket after dominating a ninth-wicket stand of 76 with Dom Bess.
