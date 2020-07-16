Taiwan Masters canceled

Reuters, KUALA LUMPUR





The Asian Tour yesterday said that September’s Taiwan Masters has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The decision to cancel the Taiwan Masters was based on health and safety concerns, as well as international travel restrictions on players,” the Asian Tour said in a statement. “The tournament will now be staged in 2021 in its traditional time slot.”

The tournament was due to be held at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club from Sept. 17 to 20.

Last year, Thailand’s Suradit Yongcharoenchai clinched his Asian Tour breakthrough at the Taiwan Masters with a one-shot victory, while local veteran Lu Wen-teh remains the only champion to have successfully defended his title in 2008.

Lu also holds the record of most wins in the event with victories in 1994, 1996, 2007 and 2008.

The Tour, which was halted in March, last month announced plans to resume the season in September with the Shinhan Donghae Open in South Korea.

Additional reporting by staff writer