The big bats of the Uni-President Lions were on fire in the CPBL yesterday as they crushed the Rakuten Monkeys 21-5 in Taoyuan, with outfielder Lin An-ko driving in seven runs on five hits and two homers.
The result enabled the CTBC Brothers to take the No. 1 spot after they beat the Fubon Guardians 6-3.
It was a highlight reel for the Taiwanese-Argentinian star Lin, who drilled two homers amid a heated home-run race between himself, now on 16 for the season, and Lions teammate Su Chih-chieh, who is on 18.
Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times
Lin performed outstandingly, collecting five hits at six at-bats to drive in seven runs and scoring three himself. He is the season RBI leader with 58.
The Lions’ hitters had a field day against the three opposing pitchers, collecting 26 hits and 21 runs, while Rakuten could only reply with 10 hits for five runs, despite playing at home in Taoyuan in front of 6,500 spectators.
However, Rakuten did stumble into second place in the standings.
The Brothers picked up their third straight victory in front of a home crowd of more than 9,100 people at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium.
Brothers starting pitcher Huang Shih-en chalked up his fourth win of the season, tossing seven innings to strike out 11 and yielding five hits. He gave up two solo homers for his two runs of the night.
Huang was tagged by Fubon catcher Tai Pei-feng and outfielder Wang Cheng-tang for the solo shots, but the Brothers did one better, as they slammed three homers, including a two-run homer by slugger Tsan Tzu-hsien, to take the win.
On Friday, the Monkeys scored two late runs in their home game in Taoyuan on a bunt by second baseman Kuo Yen-wen with two men on base in the eight frame to break a 6-6 tie.
Kuo’s bunt surprised the Uni-President infielders, enabling two Rakuten baserunners come home to make it 8-6. Rakuten closer Wang Yao-lin then came in for the ninth inning and picked up his 10th save of the season.
In the other game on Friday, the Brothers, in a rare low-scoring affair, beat the Fubon Guardians 3-1 in Taichung.
American righthanded pitcher Mitch Lively pocketed his fifth win of the season, only allowing one run through in six innings, with eight hits and two strikeouts.
The Brothers’ batters scored three early runs, as Fubon were rocked by internal drama and rumors of players disagreeing with manager Hong I-chung, after a text message by captain Hu Chin-lung sparked controversy earlier in the week.
Hu, a former Los Angeles Dodgers player, distanced himself from the message, with Hu and his agency saying that it was his younger brother who wrote the message.
The message invited other teams to thrash Fubon so that Hong would be replaced.
Working quickly to contain the damage, Hu and star outfielder Lin Che-hsuan were demoted to a farm team on Friday.
Fans at Taipei Municipal Stadium on Sunday witnessed the upset of the Taiwan Football Premier League season so far, as the bottom-of-the-table Red Lions pulled off a shock 2-0 win over reigning champions Tatung, while Taichung Futuro held on to first place with a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a disputed penalty. Tatung were among the frontrunners in pursuit of leaders Futuro, despite experiencing a slump in form after two straight defeats, and most people expected an easy victory over the Red Lions, who only picked up their first point when they held Hang Yuan to a scoreless draw the previous
Egypt’s musclemen are frustrated with working out at home due to COVID-19 restrictions and are raring to get back to grueling routines at their gyms, where they also earn a living. With massive biceps and a gleaming six-pack, 33-year-old Mohamed Ali — who goes by his nickname Asab, a reference in Arabic to his bulging veins — is a personal trainer and veteran participant of several bodybuilding championships with Egypt’s national team, which has a history of garnering gold medals on the world stage. However, at his home in a gated community in eastern Cairo, Asab said that he was not in
The Toronto Raptors arrived on Monday in southwest Florida, set to begin their preparations for next month’s restart of the NBA season. If the Raptors return to the NBA Finals, they could be in Florida for nearly four full months. The reigning NBA champions are later this week to start training for the season restart at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, making that school their home base until they head north to the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida, on about July 7. They landed on Monday afternoon in Fort Myers, then boarded buses for the team hotel. Toronto’s arrival comes as Florida
‘NOT SURPRISING’: Andy Murray criticized Novak Djokovic for staging the Adria Tour without any precautions after the Serbian and other players tested positive for COVID-19 Andy Murray said he has low expectations on his latest return from injury despite winning his first match for seven months at the Battle of the Brits tournament on Tuesday. Murray, 33, is aiming to compete in a Grand Slam for the first time since January last year at the US and French Opens in the next few months. The Scot had career-saving hip surgery last year, before his latest long-term injury layoff due to a pelvic injury. Although his play showed plenty of rustiness, Murray was still too good for world No. 211 Liam Broady as he won 6-2, 6-2 at the