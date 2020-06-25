Milik, Lozano goals secure Napoli win

AFP, MILAN, Italy





Arkadiusz Milik and Hirving Lozano on Tuesday both scored headers as SSC Napoli followed their Coppa Italia triumph with a 2-0 win at Hellas Verona in their return to the Serie A campaign.

Napoli last week beat Juventus on penalties in the Coppa Italia final after eliminating Inter in the semi-finals, but this was their first league match since beating Torino on Feb. 29 before the COVID-19 lockdown.

Almost four months later, they extended their Serie A winning streak to four games against one of their rivals for a European place, while keeping their slim hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification alive by moving to within nine points of fourth-placed Atalanta BC.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side remain in sixth place, three points behind fifth-placed Roma and four points ahead of ninth-placed Verona.

“We will not relax. We have to create an identity and fight for goals like the Champions League,” Gattuso said. “We must continue on this path, believe that work gives us important things.”

Polish forward Milik opened the scoring on 36 minutes, nodding in Matteo Politano’s corner.

Davide Faraoni thought he had equalized for the hosts at the hour mark, but his goal was ruled out for a Mattia Zaccagni handball in the buildup.

Lorenzo Insigne missed an opportunity for a second goal for the visitors with 10 minutes remaining by curling a shot over.

However, Mexican international Lozano — on as an 84th-minute substitute — rose high to head home a Faouzi Ghoulam cross six minutes later.

Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina denied Samuel Di Carmine and Miguel Veloso as Verona suffered their first defeat since the league returned to action.

Insigne credited Gattuso for turning around the team’s fortunes since he took over from the sacked Carlo Ancelotti in December last year.

“The coach has given us the right determination,” Insigne said. “It can also be seen in the fact that two players who haven’t played for a long time, like Ghoulam and Lozano, they came on and were ready.

“His [Gattuso’s] imprint can be seen and can help us grow further,” Insigne added.