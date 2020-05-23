Kobe auction lots fetch choice bids

AFP, NEW YORK





A Hollywood moment for NBA legend Kobe Bryant proved a big draw in a Beverly Hills auction of sport memorabilia, his handprints in concrete selling for US$75,000.

Julien’s Auctions said that the handprints were tests that were made by Bryant in 2011, when he became the first athlete to leave his prints alongside those of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the forecourt of the Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

The item fetched more than 18 times its presale estimate of US$4,000 to US$6,000.

Other highlights of the Julien’s auction included a full uniform worn by Bryant during the 1999-2000 NBA Finals and embroidered with an official NBA logo under a black band worn in remembrance of Wilt Chamberlain that sold for US$43,750 — more than four times its estimate of US$10,000.

Bryant, who won five NBA titles in a 20-year career with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash in January that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

Memorabilia of his career is fetching jaw-dropping auction prices, with a Lakers championship ring that he gave his mother selling for US$201,250 at an auction run by New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions this week.

One of Bryant’s rookie cards sold for US$110,400 in the Goldin sale.

Bryant-related items realized US$202,590 at the Julien’s auction, where one 2006-2007 season game-worn jersey sold for US$22,400.

Collectors are clearly hungry for something to remember Bryant by.