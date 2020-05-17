Taipei T10 finals resume today

By Grant Dexter / Staff reporter





The semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament are scheduled for today at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground after rain halted play halfway through yesterday’s matches.

The TCA Indians reached semi-final 1, where PCCT United await, via a qualifier against the FCC Formosans, with TCA and FCC the top teams from group play.

Sadique Anwar’s 3-15 lifted him near the top of the wicket-takers’ column with eight so far in the tournament and helped restrict TCA to 90-6, with Murugan Subramani hitting 32.

Cameraman Michael Geier kicks water from a puddle beside the covers on the pitch at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground after rain stopped play at the Taipei T10 Tournament yesterday. Photo: Grant Dexter, Taipei Times

However, the Formosans fell to a four-run loss as captain Manoj Kriplani (0-7) tied down the batsmen with two miserly overs.

Opposing captain Arun Parappagoudar struck 34, but the Taipei-based side needed 21 from five deliveries when he departed.

From there, Aryadeep Mrinal (21 from 8) hit three of his four fours, but his efforts could only make the result close.

The Formosans’ loss put them into semi-final 2 against the Taiwan Dragons.

In the first game of the day, the Daredevils fell to the Hsinchu Titans by 7 runs. Jeff Black walked to the crease with the intention to “see ball, hit ball, don’t run” as the humidity and heat made moving uncomfortable.

Black and opening partner Shane Ferreira (29) were true to their word, tapping a few jogged singles, but clattering regular boundaries as they raced to 61 before Black was out leg before wicket for 31.

However, Black and Ferreira struggled from there amid an inspired bit of bowling by Vijay Kumar, whose two overs went for just four runs.

The Daredevils face the ICCT Smashers today in the playoff for seventh and eighth.

The rain arrived nine overs into the playoff for fifth and sixth, with the Hsinchu Titans locking horns with the Chiayi Swingers.