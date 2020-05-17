The semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament are scheduled for today at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground after rain halted play halfway through yesterday’s matches.
The TCA Indians reached semi-final 1, where PCCT United await, via a qualifier against the FCC Formosans, with TCA and FCC the top teams from group play.
Sadique Anwar’s 3-15 lifted him near the top of the wicket-takers’ column with eight so far in the tournament and helped restrict TCA to 90-6, with Murugan Subramani hitting 32.
Photo: Grant Dexter, Taipei Times
However, the Formosans fell to a four-run loss as captain Manoj Kriplani (0-7) tied down the batsmen with two miserly overs.
Opposing captain Arun Parappagoudar struck 34, but the Taipei-based side needed 21 from five deliveries when he departed.
From there, Aryadeep Mrinal (21 from 8) hit three of his four fours, but his efforts could only make the result close.
The Formosans’ loss put them into semi-final 2 against the Taiwan Dragons.
In the first game of the day, the Daredevils fell to the Hsinchu Titans by 7 runs. Jeff Black walked to the crease with the intention to “see ball, hit ball, don’t run” as the humidity and heat made moving uncomfortable.
Black and opening partner Shane Ferreira (29) were true to their word, tapping a few jogged singles, but clattering regular boundaries as they raced to 61 before Black was out leg before wicket for 31.
However, Black and Ferreira struggled from there amid an inspired bit of bowling by Vijay Kumar, whose two overs went for just four runs.
The Daredevils face the ICCT Smashers today in the playoff for seventh and eighth.
The rain arrived nine overs into the playoff for fifth and sixth, with the Hsinchu Titans locking horns with the Chiayi Swingers.
Tatung and Hang Yuan each picked up a point on Sunday after a 2-2 draw in the fifth round of Taiwan Football Premier League matches, while Taiwan Steel netted four in a robust display of their firepower. With first-placed Taipower being held to a scoreless draw the title race is wide open, with four teams within four points of the league leaders. Taiwan international Chen Jui-chieh scored a brace as Tatung grabbed a 2-1 lead against Hang Yuan at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City, but attacking midfielder Wu Yen-shu equalized in the 60th minute to claim a share of
Taiwan international soccer player Emilio Estevez has signed for Dutch side ADO Den Haag for an undisclosed fee, his side York9 announced on Tuesday, making the 21-year-old midfielder the first Canadian Premier League (CPL) player to sign for a top-flight European side. “I’m super happy. It’s something that I wasn’t expecting, to be honest,” Estevez told the CPL Web site. “It’s something that really caught me off-guard, but it feels good to be able to make a little bit of history and leave my mark in the CPL, and show players that anything is possible — that if you work hard
DOING IT TOUGH: Players are to be checked daily for symptoms and asked to be even stricter on themselves than the level 2 alert regime that starts on Thursday New Zealand’s five Super Rugby teams are to play each other in a 10-week domestic competition from June 13, bringing comfort to “Kiwis doing it tough” and inspiring a sports world brought to a standstill by the COVID-19 pandemic. New Zealand Rugby (NZR) made the announcement yesterday after the government confirmed it would take its alert level down a notch from Thursday, with the rate of new infections having slowed to a trickle. New Zealand is the first major rugby union nation to announce a restart to competition since the pandemic shredded the global sports calendar in March. “It’s obviously fantastic news for