Justin Gaethje on Saturday put on an impressive master class to score a surprise knockout victory over Tony Ferguson and win the interim lightweight title at UFC 249, which took place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
Ferguson, who came into the fight on a 12-bout win streak, suffered damage as Gaethje chopped at his legs and landed thunderous hooks before referee Herb Dean stepped in to end the fight late in the fifth round.
The UFC has come under fire for putting on the event, which took place with no fans in the stands, and with stringent health and safety protocols in place.
Photo: AP
Despite the absence of a crowd, the fights themselves lacked nothing in intensity, with Francis Ngannou scoring the knockout of the night, blitzing Jairzinho Rozenstruik with a left hook to force a stoppage after just 20 seconds of the first round.
Sam Alvey was the first fighter into the empty arena, pointing to and high-fiving the imaginary crowd as he made his way to the cage, where he fell to Ryan Spann in a decision loss.
Apart from the fighters, the referees and the commentators, event staff wore face masks and only one cornerman per fighter was allowed into the cage in the breaks between rounds.
“It was funny. Everybody out there, I could hear really clearly, but ... it wasn’t much different than if the crowd was there,” Vicente Luque said after his stoppage win over Niko Price.
Greg Hardy said he could hear so clearly that he took the advice of TV commentator Daniel Cormier to counter Yorgan De Castro’s leg kicks en route to a decision victory.
In the comain event, Henry Cejudo retained his bantamweight belt with a second-round stoppage win over Dominick Cruz before retiring in the octagon.
The 33-year-old, who won a gold medal for wrestling at the 2008 Olympics, has said that he is happy with his career and wants to start a family.
Returning after a long layoff, former champ Cruz was dropped with a knee to the head and suffered the first knockout of his career with just two seconds left in the second round.
The biggest prize of the night went to Gaethje, who next faces Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed lightweight crown.
“I’ll wait for the real one,” Gaethje said as he tossed the interim belt aside moments after it was put around his waist.
Former Haiti international Judelin Aveska on Sunday scored the only goal of the match as Hang Yuan edged Ming Chuan University 1-0, while Taipower and Tatung scored big wins over bottom-of-the-table teams, and Taichung Futuro shut out Taiwan Steel for a surprise 1-0 victory in the Hua Nan Bank Taiwan Football Premier League. At Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City, Hang Yuan midfielder Lin Ming-wei almost gave the home side the lead in the 20th minute when the former Taiwan youth team captain collected a long pass in the penalty area and hit a bicycle-kick with his back to
HEADING TO THE MAJORS? R.J. Anderson on CBSSports yesterday listed Rakuten Monkeys batter Chu Yu-hsien as the top player to watch from Taiwan and South Korea. Chu Yu-hsien on Sunday set the record for fastest player to 10 home runs in Taiwanese professional baseball as the Rakuten Monkeys defeated the CTBC Brothers 9-3, a day after they recorded their 1,000th win. Facing left-handed pitcher Jose de Paula in the fourth inning, Chu drilled a fastball over the right-field fence for a two-run homer as the Monkeys cruised past the Brothers at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium. Lan Yin-lun also contributed to the Monkeys’ victory, going three for four with four RBIs to help starting pitcher Weng Wei-chun pocket the win. Weng yielded six hits and three runs before departing
The second stage of the inaugural Taipei T10 cricket tournament starts today in the capital, with livestream English commentary for viewers around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The TCA Indians and FCC Formosans topped their groups in the first stage, which gave them direct entry to the semi-finals, which are to be played next week. The playoffs today are to begin with the ICCT Smashers, the Chiayi Swingers and PCCT United competing in Pool 1, while the Taiwan Dragons, the Hsinchu Titans and the Taiwan Daredevils are in Pool 2 tomorrow. The matches are at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District,
The 1981 Major League Baseball season began with Fernandomania and ended with a classic World Series matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees — Mike Schmidt slugged his way to a second consecutive Most Valuable Player award and Nolan Ryan pitched another no-hitter. However, perhaps the best way to describe baseball in 1981 is by recounting Pete Rose’s pursuit of the National League’s (NL) career hits record. He tied the record in June, but then had to wait until August to break it — because a strike shut down the sport for about two months. All Rose could