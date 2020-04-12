Six members of Barcelona’s executive board have resigned amid a controversy regarding a company hired by the club that made negative comments on social media about some of the team’s own players.
Barcelona denied any wrongdoing and said on Friday that the resignations were part of “an attempt to face the challenge of the final phase of the mandate” of club president Josep Bartomeu.
In a statement published by Barcelona-based newspaper La Vanguardia, the six former board members said they “must underscore our disappointment caused by the unfortunate social media incident, known as ‘Barcagate,’ which we learned about through the media.”
Photo: Reuters
In February, Spain’s Cadena Ser radio network reported that a company hired by Barcelona used fake social media accounts to discredit opposition figures and even some of its players when they expressed views that went against the club.
Cadena Ser said some of the figures included players Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique, former coach Pep Guardiola, as well as potential rivals of Bartomeu.
Messi, the club’s all-time leading scorer, has clashed with sports director Eric Abidal this season.
Barcelona denied the reports, saying that it had hired the company I3 Ventures to monitor social media traffic about the club. Later, it ordered an external probe by PriceWaterhouseCoopers consultants to determine the nature of the work carried out by the company.
Following his resignation from the board, Emili Rousaud said he suspected that there might have been financial misdeeds involved in the payment of I3 Ventures.
“The issue of the social media is dirty,” Rousaud told Catalan radio station RAC-1 on Friday. “I believe someone had his or her hand in the till, but I don’t know who, although I don’t think it was someone on the board.”
Barcelona responded by saying “in the light of the serious and unfounded accusations made this morning by Mr Emili Rousaud... FC Barcelona categorically denies any activity that can be described as corruption.”
The club said that it would announce the findings of the probe when it is complete.
The resignation of the board members was part of a “reorganization” of the club officials carried out by Bartomeu, it said.
GLOBAL REACH: Taiwan Cricket said that up to five sides could play in a broadcast competition and that upgrading local infrastructure would be beneficial to a deal Broadcasting companies are turning to Taiwan for cricket content amid the shutdown of the sport in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An Internet streaming platform based in Mumbai, India, yesterday contacted Taiwan Cricket asking for rights to stream games in Taipei to its cricket-starved audience, which it put at 75 million people. Yesterday, another India-based live sports streaming platform was seeking a “Taiwan cricket partnership.” The firms were promising global reach through their platforms with live content for users. They also said that they were looking at basketball and soccer in Taiwan. Taiwan Cricket — which is not recognized by the government — promotes
US President Donald Trump talked to many US professional sports leaders about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that he was looking forward to the resumption of competitions “as soon as we can.” “I want fans back in the arenas,” Trump said later in a briefing at the White House. “I think it’s ... whenever we’re ready. As soon as we can, obviously. And the fans want to be back, too. They want to see basketball and baseball and football and [ice] hockey. They want to see their sports. They want to go out onto the golf courses and breathe
Stade de Reims on Sunday were in mourning for long-serving club doctor Bernard Gonzalez, who committed suicide after being diagnosed with COVID-19. “Devastated, Reims cries for Bernard Gonzalez,” a statement released by the Ligue 1 club said. “Not just the club, but also hundreds of men and women in Reims.” Reims Mayor Arnaud Robinet said that he had been made aware of the suicide of the 60-year-old, who had worked at the club for more than 20 years, by the local prefecture. “I was told doctor Gonzalez had left a note in which he mentioned that he had tested positive for COVID-19,” Robinet
The June 14 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Tuesday joined a growing list of Formula One races postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with this season yet to get on the starting grid. The race is the ninth to be affected by the coronavirus, with the March 15 season-opening Australian Grand Prix canceled along with next month’s showcase Monaco Grand Prix. Commercial rights holder Liberty Media hopes to get the championship started in the European summer with a reduced and greatly rearranged schedule of between 15 and 18 races that could run into the new year. “At the moment it is crucial