The Taiwan Celts Gaelic football club celebrated its 25th anniversary yesterday with the Derek Brady Memorial Cup tournament in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District.
More than 100 people participated in men’s and ladies’ tournaments in light rain on St Patrick’s Day.
The club was started by a group of Irish university graduates in 1995 based on “a sense of adventure in their new home and a sense of pride in the culture of the one left behind,” the club said.
Photo courtesy of Sean Carless / The Taiwan Celts
It was the first Gaelic football club in Asia, starting with pick-up games at parks in Taipei before reaching out to other expat groups across Asia. A year later, the first Asian finals were held in Manila.
Today, the annual Asian Gaelic Games is the largest gathering of the Irish community in Asia, with more than 900 players representing 70 teams competing in last year’s event in Kuala Lumpur.
The Derek Brady Cup honors a cofounder of the Taiwan Celts, who lost his life in Taipei in 1996, the same year he helped bring about the first tournament.
Brady’s “spark of inspiration lit the fuse for the success of the Gaelic Games in Asia, and his flame continues to burn bright in Taipei to this day,” the club said.
“The club has acted as a home away from home for expats not only from Ireland, but countries around the globe, as well as many local Taiwanese,” it said.
“We happily welcome new members of all levels, ages, backgrounds and nationalities to join our family,” said the club, which has the motto: “Ni neart go chur le cheile” (“There is no strength without unity”).
The Celts have weekly training sessions on Tuesdays from 7:30pm to 9pm at Zonghe Sports Park near the Cailiao MRT Station in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District and on Saturdays from 10am to 12pm at the Bailing Right Bank Rugby Fields near Jiantan MRT in Taipei’s Shilin District.
For more information, e-mail taiwancelts@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/TaiwanCeltsGAA.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players on Wednesday celebrated with supporters gathered outside the ground after Neymar set them on their way to a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors, taking them through to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate. PSG needed to overturn a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Germany, but Neymar’s 28th-minute header put them ahead on the night in the second leg amid a surreal atmosphere, as banned supporters congregated outside the Parc des Princes instead. Juan Bernat then deflected in a Pablo Sarabia assist to make it 2-0 and PSG
LeBron James closed out a weekend to remember. First, he outdueled Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup of NBA conference leaders. Then he kept the Los Angeles Lakers rolling with a victory over the streaking Clippers. James on Sunday had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in a 112-103 victory that ended the Clippers’ six-game winning streak. He put up 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on Friday against the Bucks. “His best weekend in a Lakers uniform I’m assuming,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “I wasn’t here last year, but, in my mind, this was the best
Zhang Weili defended her UFC strawweight championship with a spectacularly brutal split-decision victory over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC248 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Israel Adesanya then defended his middleweight title with a dull unanimous decision over Yoel Romero in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in the UFC’s hometown. Zhang (21-1) and Jedrzejczyk (16-4) traded brutal punches and kicks throughout five technically fascinating rounds, badly damaging each other’s faces. After the last of several standing ovations from the crowd, Zhang won the fight 48-47 on two judges’ cards, while Jedrzejczyk won 48-47 on the third. “I had a long way
Italian sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo on Monday pounced late to win a rainy second stage of the Paris-Nice, as pre-race favorite Nairo Quintana suffered a damaging day. German stage 1 winner Maximilian Schachmann of Bora-Hansgrohe remained in the overall leader’s maillot jaune, while double Giro d’Italia points classification winner Nizzolo was second, 15 seconds adrift. The second stage culminated in a small bunch sprint after a blustery 166.5km struggle from Chevreus to Chalette-Sur-Loing, with Slovakian star Peter Sagan and 2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali notably keeping pace with a lead group of 12. Sagan and Nibali, who finished three seconds behind Monday’s