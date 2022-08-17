Real-life Willy Wonka: Canadian confectionery company is hiring ‘chief candy officer’ 試吃又有年薪238萬 加拿大公司「糖果長」滿5歲就可應徵

According to a recent job posting, Canadian confectionery company Candy Funhouse is on the hunt for the world’s first Chief Candy Officer, with a salary of up to 100,000 Canadian dollars (NT$ 2.38 million) per year. Turns out it is possible to eat candy for a living!

According to National Public Radio (NPR), the job posting on LinkedIn — the social platform for professionals — reads: “Do you love all things candy and chocolate? Are you passionate about confectionary treats and exploring unreleased and existing products? If so, this is the perfect position for you!”

The Ontario-based company said the position pays 100,000 Canadian dollars annually. The job can be a remote working position, or based at the company’s Canada or New Jersey offices.

Canadian confectionery company Candy Funhouse is hiring a Chief Candy Officer for NT$ 2.38 million per year. 加拿大糖果公司Candy Funhouse開出台幣238萬年薪，要招募「糖果長」。 Photo: Pixabay 照片： Pixabay

The chief candy officer (CCO) will serve as head taste tester and try over 3,500 products each month. Aside from eating about 113 pieces of candy a day, the CCO will be leading the company’s candy strategy, run candy board meetings and have a say in which products Candy Funhouse will produce.

Applicants can be as young as five years old and must reside in North America. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. No previous experience is needed.

The article reminds people that the position would no doubt involve excessive consumption of sugar, which the World Health Organization recommends limiting to 10 percent of one’s daily calories. Excess sugar consumption can increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

根據近來一則徵才訊息，加拿大零食公司Candy Funhouse在找「糖果長」，年薪十萬加元（約新台幣兩百三十八萬元），有糖吃又有錢拿。

美國全國公共電台網站報導，職場社交平台領英上的徵才訊息問道：「你喜歡各種糖果和巧克力嗎？你熱愛糖果零食且想探索未上市和現有產品嗎？如果是，這會是你的理想職位。」

這家總部設於加拿大安大略的公司說，這個職位年薪十萬加元，可以遠距工作，或在公司設於加拿大或美國新澤西的辦公室工作。

糖果長將是首席試吃員，每月試吃大約三千五百種產品味道。除了平均一天試吃大約一百一十三種糖果，糖果長將主管公司的糖果策略，主持糖果委員會會議，對於公司將生產哪些產品有發言權。

年滿五歲即可應徵，無經驗也沒關係，但必須住在北美洲。應徵截止日期是八月三十一日。

報導提醒，這個職位很可能會讓人食糖過量。世界衛生組織建議每日的糖攝取量在總熱量的百分之十以下，過量會增加第二型糖尿病和心臟病的風險。

（中央社）