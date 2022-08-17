According to a recent job posting, Canadian confectionery company Candy Funhouse is on the hunt for the world’s first Chief Candy Officer, with a salary of up to 100,000 Canadian dollars (NT$ 2.38 million) per year. Turns out it is possible to eat candy for a living!
According to National Public Radio (NPR), the job posting on LinkedIn — the social platform for professionals — reads: “Do you love all things candy and chocolate? Are you passionate about confectionary treats and exploring unreleased and existing products? If so, this is the perfect position for you!”
The Ontario-based company said the position pays 100,000 Canadian dollars annually. The job can be a remote working position, or based at the company’s Canada or New Jersey offices.
Photo: Pixabay 照片： Pixabay
The chief candy officer (CCO) will serve as head taste tester and try over 3,500 products each month. Aside from eating about 113 pieces of candy a day, the CCO will be leading the company’s candy strategy, run candy board meetings and have a say in which products Candy Funhouse will produce.
Applicants can be as young as five years old and must reside in North America. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. No previous experience is needed.
The article reminds people that the position would no doubt involve excessive consumption of sugar, which the World Health Organization recommends limiting to 10 percent of one’s daily calories. Excess sugar consumption can increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes and heart disease.
(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)
根據近來一則徵才訊息，加拿大零食公司Candy Funhouse在找「糖果長」，年薪十萬加元（約新台幣兩百三十八萬元），有糖吃又有錢拿。
美國全國公共電台網站報導，職場社交平台領英上的徵才訊息問道：「你喜歡各種糖果和巧克力嗎？你熱愛糖果零食且想探索未上市和現有產品嗎？如果是，這會是你的理想職位。」
這家總部設於加拿大安大略的公司說，這個職位年薪十萬加元，可以遠距工作，或在公司設於加拿大或美國新澤西的辦公室工作。
糖果長將是首席試吃員，每月試吃大約三千五百種產品味道。除了平均一天試吃大約一百一十三種糖果，糖果長將主管公司的糖果策略，主持糖果委員會會議，對於公司將生產哪些產品有發言權。
年滿五歲即可應徵，無經驗也沒關係，但必須住在北美洲。應徵截止日期是八月三十一日。
報導提醒，這個職位很可能會讓人食糖過量。世界衛生組織建議每日的糖攝取量在總熱量的百分之十以下，過量會增加第二型糖尿病和心臟病的風險。
（中央社）
A: I heard that the first episode of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” achieved only 0.9 percent audience viewership. B: But by the 9th episode the audience share had reached 15.8 percent to become the most-viewed drama of the year. A: In addition to the gripping story, because the lawyer is a fan of whales, the drama features lots of whale animation. B: The scenes with the whale animation are really adorable. A: 聽說《非常律師》第一集，收視率只有0.9％。 B: 而到了第九集，收視率飆升到15.8％成為年度劇王。 A: 除了精彩的劇情，因為女主角是鯨魚迷，還有許多鯨魚的動畫特效。 B: 那些動畫鯨魚好可愛。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
K-drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney’ causes sensation (3/3)《非常律師》成年度劇王（三） A: Is it actually possible for an autistic person to become an attorney? B: In Florida, US, there really is an autistic lawyer. A: “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” will have allowed many people to gain an insight into autism. B: I cannot wait for the big finale next week. A: 自閉症患者真的能擔任律師嗎？ B: 在美國的佛羅里達州，真的有一位「自閉症律師」耶。 A: 藉由《非常律師》這部戲，也讓更多人認識了自閉症。 B: 我好期待下週播出的大結局喔。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
炎炎夏日氣溫節節升高，全球暖化造成的極端氣候正在影響世界各地。自六月以來，熱浪襲捲歐洲各地，許多國家都出現了超過攝氏40度的高溫，就連台灣氣溫也是屢創新高。暑假出國如果不小心中暑的話，學會這些英文單字才能和外國人描述症狀喔！ heat exhaustion熱衰竭 熱衰竭的英文是heat exhaustion，exhaust (v)有多重意思，可解釋為「使精疲力竭」或是「用完、耗盡」，另外還有「廢氣」的意思。 We felt exhausted after a long journey. （在長途旅行後我們感到筋疲力盡。） To find the resolution, we’ve exhausted all our resources. （為了尋找解決方式，我們已經用盡了所有資源。） One of the culprits of air pollution is car exhaust fumes. （汽車廢氣是造成空氣污染的罪魁禍首之一。） exhaust的形容詞是exhaustible「窮盡的」，經常與exhaustive (adj)搞混，這裡的意思為「徹底的、完整的」，是多益測驗的重要單字，常和study／research 搭配，例如(an) exhaustive study／research「完整的研究」。 heat stroke中暑 中暑（heatstroke）比熱衰竭更為嚴重，stroke解釋為「中風」，但是要注意stroke也是strike的過去式。strike當動詞有「打，襲擊」的意思，當名詞時則是「罷工抗議」。 If someone you know shows signs of a heat stroke, first, take him/her to a shaded area. （如果你認識的人出現中暑的症狀時，首先將他移至陰涼處。） A magnitude 4 earthquake struck the island. （島上發生了一次四級地震。） 熱傷害的症狀 熱衰竭和中暑常伴隨著許多症狀，例如昏眩（dizziness），嚴重頭痛（severe headache）、疲倦（tiredness）、噁心（nausea）、嘔吐（vomit）、肌肉痙攣（muscle cramp）…等，如果身旁友人全身發熱，卻沒有出汗（no sweating），但說出意識不清的話，則需要儘快就醫，這些單字在向醫生描述症狀時都非常實用。 sweat「流汗」可當動詞和名詞使用，但是口語上常聽到的no sweat 並不是「沒有出汗」，而是「沒問題、不費力」的意思。 We were covered in sweat after we finished an hour of Zumba. （跳完一個小時的尊巴舞後，我們汗流浹背。） A: Can you help me move the desk? （你可以幫我搬那張桌子嗎？） B: No sweat! （沒問題！） vomit (v)「嘔吐」的同義字是throw up，嘔吐前常有的噁心感可以用形容詞nauseous或sick to one’s stomach來表示。 “You could feel your heart rate increase rapidly without doing any
US Pesident Joe Biden signed into law a broad competition bill Tuesday last week that includes about US$52 billion to boost domestic semiconductor research and development, calling it a “once-in-a-generation investment in America itself.” “We need to make these chips here in America to bring down everyday costs and create jobs,” said Biden at a signing ceremony for the CHIPS and Science Act on the White House South Lawn, joined by executives from US semiconductor firms and congressional leaders. Biden said he had visited the US facility where Javelin missiles were made and said the bill would make the nation less reliant