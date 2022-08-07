IN THE NEWS 時事英語

‘Glamping’ becomes more popular in Taiwan 「glamping」超夯！來看豪奢露營學英文

文／徐碧霞 Valerie





Go camping

camp (n)「營」可用在許多地方，例如summer camp「夏令營」、boot camp「戰鬥營」、甚至concentration camp「集中營」也是用這個字；而Camp David「大衛營」則是美國總統度假的地方。此外，camp也可當動詞「紮營」，camping當名詞是「露營」，紮營的地點「營地」則是campsite。

Fans of the world-renowned rock band, Crazy Noise, camped out the night before the band’s first concert in Europe.

Camping area at Taichung’s Wuling Farm. 台中武陵農場露營區。 Photo courtesy of the Wuling Farm 照片：武陵農場提供

（世界知名搖滾樂團Crazy Noise的歌迷，在樂團首場歐洲演唱會的前一晚，就在外紮營徹夜等待。）

Rebecca and I met at a summer camp in Florida when we were 12 years old.

（十二歲那年，我和瑞貝卡在佛羅里達州的夏令營首次相遇。）

露營重要須知

若想在國家公園內露營，需要事先登記或申請許可證（permit），也因為在野外過夜，要準備充足的裝備與食物，重要配備像是帳篷、手電筒、睡袋…等，或者有些營地也有提供camping gear「露營裝備」的租借服務，gear是「設備」的意思，與equipment同義；此外，腳踏車或汽車的變速段數也可用gear來形容。

The demonstration video on the company’s Web site shows customers how to use bicycle gears properly.

（公司網頁的示範影片展示如何正確使用腳踏車的變速設備。）

Smith & Smith Outdoors offers a collection of rental camping gear such as tents, trekking poles, sleeping bags and so on.

（史密斯戶外用品店提供一系列的露營用具租借，例如帳篷、登山杖、睡袋…等。）

手電筒的美式英文是flashlight，這個字同時也可解釋為「（手機或相機中的）閃光燈」。要注意「手電筒」在英式英文裡是torch (n)，在美式英文中torch則是「火把」的意思，因此奧運開幕式的火炬就稱為Olympic Torch。

It’s important to include a battery-powered flashlight, bottled water, and non-perishable food in the emergency survival kit.

（在緊急救難袋中放置一個電池供電的手電筒，瓶裝水和不容易腐壞的食物是很重要的。）

搭帳篷（pitch a tent）也是露營的重要過程，pitch可當動詞或名詞，而且有多重字義，pitch在這裡是「搭」，也就是put up的意思。此外pitch也可解釋為「投擲」，如投手就是pitcher，而在多益測驗中，pitch常用作名詞使用，例如sales pitch「銷售宣傳、口號」。

You need to be careful if you pitch the tents too close to the river.

（如果太靠河邊搭帳篷，你就得小心一點。）

Allen made a successful sales pitch during the meeting with potential clients yesterday.

（艾倫昨天在與潛在客戶的會議中做了一個很成功的產品推銷。）

豪華露營glamping

如果覺得露營太辛苦或太麻煩，但又想親近大自然的人，可以嘗試露營車或是豪華露營（glamping）的方式，這個字是由glamorous＋camping組合而成，不僅不用自己帶帳篷，還可以選擇蒙古包（yurt），印地安式的傳統帳篷（tipi），或是小木屋（cabin）等，選擇多元，有些更豪華的住宿甚至連食物都為旅客事先準備好了。

To get the glamorous look, try applying some shimmering powder around the cheekbone.

（想要有華麗的妝容，可以嘗試在顴骨附近塗抹一些亮粉。）

除了glamping，露營車也是一種受歡迎的方式。露營車（recreational vehicle）簡稱為RV，也可用camper、caravan來形容。而露營車作為一種交通工具，英文可用vehicle (n)「交通工具、車輛」來形容。

Please inform your clients that they need to park their vehicles in designated areas only.

（請通知您的客戶，他們須將車輛停在指定區域。）

雖然露營是親近自然的方式，但也因為露營的盛行，侵占野生動物的空間，也遺留許多垃圾，破壞了自然環境。因此不論是選擇何種方式露營，切記尊重野生動物和環境、不亂丟垃圾等，Take nothing but pictures.「不留下痕跡」。

多益模擬試題

1. The upcoming international conference is very important, so we need everyone to ________.

(A) take in

(B) bring out

(C) pitch in

(D) give in

2. Flight attendants’ job might seem glamorous, ________ it’s actually quite stressful and challenging.

(A)in spite of

(B) because

(C) when

(D) but

解析

1. 正解為(C)。語意為「即將舉行的國際會議非常重要，所以我們需要大家的投入。」本題是單字片語題，(A)「吸收」，(B)「帶出」，(D)「屈服」，皆不符句意，pitch in「投入」也就是需要「幫忙」的意思，故(D)為正確答案。

2. 正解為(D)。語意為「空服員的工作看似光鮮亮麗，實則充滿壓力和挑戰。」本題是文法題，需要在兩個句子間選擇一個符合句意的連接詞，(B)和(C)皆不符句意，(A)「儘管」後面不可連結子句，故(D)「但是」為正確答案。

SOURCE: ttps://www.englishok.com.tw/toeic/toeic-issue/glamping

文章由 English OK 授權使用: www.englishok.com.tw