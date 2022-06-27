ANALYTICAL ENGLISH 解析英語

Why you should always learn on an empty stomach 肚子餓了嗎？先去讀書吧！

By Leila Pereira





Hunger is a sensation that every human being on the planet has experienced at least once in their lifetime. The signals of hunger — the sharp hunger pangs and grumbling stomach noises — often grow in __1__ until the thought of food overwhelms every other thought in our mind. So, it’s a bit surprising that researchers at Yale Medical School recently found that hunger can actually __2__.

The research team had been studying the hormone ghrelin and the path it takes through the body. Ghrelin is produced by the stomach and is supposed to stimulate a part of our brain called the hypothalamus. This part registers hunger and compels the body to __3__ food. What the scientists discovered is that ghrelin is also found in the hippocampus, which is the part of the brain that handles learning and memory.

To test the effect of ghrelin on intelligence, the scientists designed some mazes and tests for their mice. They compared a group of mice injected with the hormone to a control group of mice that __4__. The mice given ghrelin outperformed the control group in every task and test.

Photo: Wang Chieh, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報王捷

Although it may seem counterintuitive, it makes sense if you look at it __5__ an evolutionary perspective. Our ancestors were hunters, gatherers, and foragers. When they got hungry, they had to chase down and search for their own meals. The task required extreme focus. So, the next time you’re studying for a final exam, being a little hungry may help you concentrate.

飢餓是地球上每個人一生至少會經歷一次的感受。飢餓的信號— 強烈的飢餓感和肚子咕嚕叫的聲音— 通常會變得愈來愈頻繁，直到對食物的掛念壓倒了我們腦中其他的思想。所以有點意外的是，耶魯醫學院的研究員最近發現飢餓其實可以讓我們更聰明。

該研究團隊一直在研究「飢餓素」這種賀爾蒙，以及它在身體裡會經過的路徑。飢餓素由腸胃分泌，而且會刺激我們腦中稱為下視丘的區塊。該區塊意識到飢餓並促使身體去取得食物。而這些科學家發現的是，海馬迴中也有飢餓素，該部位是大腦中負責學習和記憶的區域。

為了測試飢餓素對智力的影響，科學家為他們的實驗鼠設計了一些迷宮和測驗。他們將一群被注射該賀爾蒙的老鼠和另一群未被注射的控制組做比較。被注射飢餓素的老鼠在每個任務和測試中都勝過控制組。

雖然這看似違反直覺，但如果從演化的觀點來看就說得通。我們的祖先是獵人、採集者和覓食者。當他們肚子餓時，他們必須追捕並尋找自己的食物。這個任務需要極度專注。所以，下次你在準備期末考時，肚子微餓可能會幫助你專心。

Exercise

1. (A) demand (B) contrast (C) frequency (D) property

2. (A) keep us alive (B) make us smarter (C) lift our spirits (D) leave you healthier

3. (A) acquire (B) ensure (C) regulate (D) dominate

4. (A) didn’t inject (B) aren’t to be injectedd (C) wouldn’t be injecting (D) hadn’t been injected

5. (A) upon (B) at (C) from (D) by

解 答:

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A) 4. (D) 5. (C)

Word in Use

1. sensation n. 感覺

After the accident, Toby lost all sensation in his legs.

那次意外後，托比的雙腿失去了知覺。

2. overwhelm vt. 使招架不住、壓倒

Sadness overwhelmed Amber when she learned that her pet died of an illness.

當安柏得知她的寵物死於疾病時難過不已。

3. hormone n. 荷爾蒙

Hormones are chemicals produced by glands and are released into the bloodstream.

荷爾蒙是腺體所分泌的化學物質，且會被送入血流中

4. stimulate vt. 刺激

The government launched a policy to stimulate the economy.

政府推出一項政策以刺激經濟。

5. register vt. 意識到，注意到

It took Peggy a moment to register the fact that she had fallen in love with her colleague.

佩姬過了一會兒才意識到她已經愛上了她的同事。

Practical Phrases

1. on an empty stomach 空著肚子、空腹

This health supplement should not be taken on an empty stomach. 這款保健品不應該空腹吃。

2. be supposed to V 應該要…

Passengers are supposed to check in two hours before the flight departs.

乘客應該要在班機起飛前兩小時辦理報到手續。

3. compare A to / with B 比較 A 與 B

My parents always compare me to my older brother.

我父母老是拿我和我哥哥做比較。

4. make sense 說得通、有道理

What Sadie said about her adventure doesn’t make sense; I think she just made it up.

莎蒂說的冒險故事不太合理；我想她是捏造的。

5. chase down... / chase... down 追捕／追尋…

In the documentary, a leopard chased down its prey at an extremely fast speed.

在那部紀錄片中，一隻豹以極快的速度追捕牠的獵物。

