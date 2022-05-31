The UK’s data watchdog has fined a facial recognition company ￡7.5m (about US$9.47 million) for collecting images of people from social media platforms and the web to add to a global database.
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) also ordered US-based Clearview AI to delete the data of UK residents from its systems. Clearview AI has collected more than 20bn images of people’s faces from Facebook, other social media companies and from scouring the Web.
John Edwards, the UK information commissioner, said Clearview’s business model was unacceptable. “Clearview AI Inc has collected multiple images of people all over the world, including in the UK, from a variety of Web sites and social media platforms, creating a database with more than 20bn images,” he said.
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
“The company not only enables identification of those people, but effectively monitors their behavior and offers it as a commercial service. That is unacceptable. That is why we have acted to protect people in the UK by both fining the company and issuing an enforcement notice.”
Announcing its provisional decision last year, the ICO said Clearview AI’s technology had been offered on a “free trial basis” to UK law enforcement agencies, although that trial has been discontinued.
Clearview AI customers can upload an image of a person to the company’s app, which is then checked against a database. The app then provides a list of images deemed similar to the photo provided by the customer, with a link to the websites where the images came from.
Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
The ICO said Clearview AI broke UK data protection laws in several ways, including: failing to use information of UK residents in a fair and transparent way; failing to have a lawful reason for collecting that information; and failing to have a process in place to stop the data being retained indefinitely.
Hoan Ton-That, Clearview AI’s chief executive, said: “I am deeply disappointed that the UK Information Commissioner has misinterpreted my technology and intentions … I would welcome the opportunity to engage in conversation with leaders and lawmakers so the true value of this technology, which has proven so essential to law enforcement, can continue to make communities safe.”
(The Guardian)
Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
英國資料監管機構對一家人臉辨識公司處以七百五十萬英鎊﹝約台幣兩億七千七百六十六萬元﹞的罰款，因該公司收集社群媒體平台及網路上的人像，將其納入一全球資料庫。
英國的資料保護組織資訊委員會（ICO）還勒令總部位於美國的Clearview AI 將其系統中英國居民的資料刪除。Clearview AI 已由臉書及其他社群媒體公司與網路搜尋中收集了超過兩百億張人臉圖像。
英國資訊委員會主管約翰‧愛德華茲表示，Clearview AI的商業模式是令人無法接受的。「Clearview AI公司從各式網站及社群媒體平台收集了包括英國在內的世界各地人們的許多圖像，來創建一個有超過兩百億張圖像的資料庫」，他說。
「該公司不僅可以辨識這些人，還能有效監控其行為並當做將商品來賣。這令人無法接受。這就是為什麼我們採取行動保護英國人民，對公司處以罰款並發出強制執行令」。
ICO在去年宣布暫做出此決定時，便表示Clearview AI已提供技術給英國執法機構「免費試用」，雖然該試用已停止。
Clearview AI的客戶可將人的影像上傳到該公司的應用程式，該程式便會根據資料庫進行檢查，然後提供一個清單，列出與客戶所提供照片相似的影像，以及該影像來源網站之連結。
ICO表示，Clearview AI在許多方面都違反了英國資料保護法，包括：未能以公平和透明的方式使用英國民眾的資訊、沒有收集該資訊的合法理由，以及未能制定流程來防止資料被無限期保留。
Clearview AI 執行長宦孫至表示：「我對英國資訊委員會主管誤解我的技術和意圖深感失望……我希望能有機會與領導人和立法者進行對話，讓他們了解這項技術的真正價值，讓它可以繼續確保社區安全；這技術已證明對執法至關重要」。
（台北時報林俐凱編譯）
The Fullon Hotel Fulong has announced that this year’s Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival will take place from tomorrow until Oct. 10 at the Fulong Beach Resort in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District. This year’s sand sculpture festival has joined hands with Taiwan’s classic Pili budaixi glove puppet theater to create 36 sand sculptures that depict more than 30 popular characters from the Pili puppet shows. The centerpiece is an 8 meter-high sculpture of one of the main characters, Su Huan-chen, displaying his martial skills. Transforming into three different styles on the beach, he will defeat his greatest foes. In coordination
Taiwan marks third-year anniversary of same-sex marriage (1/3) 台灣開放同婚三週年（一） A: That’s a really beautiful outfit. Going somewhere special? B: I’m going to a gay friend’s wedding, I’m so happy for them. A: A gay wedding? I’ve never been to one before. B: More than 30 countries around the world have lifted restrictions on same-sex marriage. However, Taiwan is the only country in Asia to have legalized it. A: 你穿得這麼漂亮，要去哪裡嗎？ B: 我正要去參加一對同志朋友的婚禮唷，真為他們高興。 A: 同志婚禮？我都沒去過耶。 B: 全世界已經有三十幾個國家開放同婚，但台灣是亞洲唯一同婚合法化的國家。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Taiwan marks third-year anniversary of same-sex marriage (2/3) 台灣開放同婚三週年（二） A: When did Taiwan lift the restriction on same-sex marriage? B: On May 24, 2019 — so this week marks the third anniversary of same-sex marriage. A: How many same-sex marriages are there in Taiwan? B: According to the data, in the first year after legalization, there were over 4,000 registered same-sex couples. A: 台灣是在何時開放同性婚姻的？ B: 是在二○一九年五月二十四日，本週剛好滿三週年唷！ A: 那有很多同志結婚嗎？ B: 據統計在開放第一年，就有四千多對同志伴侶登記呢。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Taiwan marks third-year anniversary of same-sex marriage (3/3) 台灣開放同婚三週年（三） A: I often see people use the acronym “LGBT” — what does it mean? B: LGBT are the first letters for: lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender. A: Is the LGBT community in Taiwan very large? B: I’m not too sure. But in the US, for example, according to a recent poll by Gallup, the LGBT community accounts for 7 percent of the population. A: OK, so if you were to transpose this figure onto Taiwan, 7 percent of Taiwan’s population equates to over 1 million people. B: However, Taiwanese society is comparatively conservative, so many LGBT people may be