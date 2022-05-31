UK watchdog fines facial recognition firm ￡ 7.5m over image collection 人臉辨識技術公司侵犯隱私 吃下鉅額罰款

The UK’s data watchdog has fined a facial recognition company ￡7.5m (about US$9.47 million) for collecting images of people from social media platforms and the web to add to a global database.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) also ordered US-based Clearview AI to delete the data of UK residents from its systems. Clearview AI has collected more than 20bn images of people’s faces from Facebook, other social media companies and from scouring the Web.

John Edwards, the UK information commissioner, said Clearview’s business model was unacceptable. “Clearview AI Inc has collected multiple images of people all over the world, including in the UK, from a variety of Web sites and social media platforms, creating a database with more than 20bn images,” he said.

Hoan Ton-That, CEO of Clearview AI, demonstrates the company’s facial recognition software using a photo of himself in New York on Feb. 22. In a May 9 legal filing, the company has agreed to restrict the use of its massive collection of facial images to settle allegations that it collected people’s photos without their consent. Clearview AI 執行長宦孫至二月二十二日在紐約以自己的照片示範該公司的人臉辨識軟體。在五月九日的訴訟中，該公司已同意限縮使用有海量人臉影像的資料庫，以平息對該公司未經同意便收集照片之指控。 Photo: AP 照片：美聯社

“The company not only enables identification of those people, but effectively monitors their behavior and offers it as a commercial service. That is unacceptable. That is why we have acted to protect people in the UK by both fining the company and issuing an enforcement notice.”

Announcing its provisional decision last year, the ICO said Clearview AI’s technology had been offered on a “free trial basis” to UK law enforcement agencies, although that trial has been discontinued.

Clearview AI customers can upload an image of a person to the company’s app, which is then checked against a database. The app then provides a list of images deemed similar to the photo provided by the customer, with a link to the websites where the images came from.

Visitors check their phones behind screens advertising facial recognition software during Global Mobile Internet Conference at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, China on April 27, 2018. 參觀中國北京「全球移動互聯網大會」的民眾，在人臉辨識軟體廣告螢幕後方查看手機。攝於二○一八年四月二十七日。 Photo: Reuters 照片：路透

The ICO said Clearview AI broke UK data protection laws in several ways, including: failing to use information of UK residents in a fair and transparent way; failing to have a lawful reason for collecting that information; and failing to have a process in place to stop the data being retained indefinitely.

Hoan Ton-That, Clearview AI’s chief executive, said: “I am deeply disappointed that the UK Information Commissioner has misinterpreted my technology and intentions … I would welcome the opportunity to engage in conversation with leaders and lawmakers so the true value of this technology, which has proven so essential to law enforcement, can continue to make communities safe.”

(The Guardian)

A staff member speaks in front of a display demonstrating the facial recognition system of Chinese artificial intelligence firm Megvii, during an organized media tour to the Zhongguancun National Innovation Demonstration Zone Exhibition Center in Beijing, China on Feb. 10. 在中國北京中關村國家創新示範區展示中心所舉辦的媒體參觀活動中，一名工作人員在顯示中國人工智慧公司曠視科技人臉辨視系統的螢幕前發言。攝於二月十日。 Photo: Reuters 照片：路透

英國資料監管機構對一家人臉辨識公司處以七百五十萬英鎊﹝約台幣兩億七千七百六十六萬元﹞的罰款，因該公司收集社群媒體平台及網路上的人像，將其納入一全球資料庫。

英國的資料保護組織資訊委員會（ICO）還勒令總部位於美國的Clearview AI 將其系統中英國居民的資料刪除。Clearview AI 已由臉書及其他社群媒體公司與網路搜尋中收集了超過兩百億張人臉圖像。

英國資訊委員會主管約翰‧愛德華茲表示，Clearview AI的商業模式是令人無法接受的。「Clearview AI公司從各式網站及社群媒體平台收集了包括英國在內的世界各地人們的許多圖像，來創建一個有超過兩百億張圖像的資料庫」，他說。

「該公司不僅可以辨識這些人，還能有效監控其行為並當做將商品來賣。這令人無法接受。這就是為什麼我們採取行動保護英國人民，對公司處以罰款並發出強制執行令」。

ICO在去年宣布暫做出此決定時，便表示Clearview AI已提供技術給英國執法機構「免費試用」，雖然該試用已停止。

Clearview AI的客戶可將人的影像上傳到該公司的應用程式，該程式便會根據資料庫進行檢查，然後提供一個清單，列出與客戶所提供照片相似的影像，以及該影像來源網站之連結。

ICO表示，Clearview AI在許多方面都違反了英國資料保護法，包括：未能以公平和透明的方式使用英國民眾的資訊、沒有收集該資訊的合法理由，以及未能制定流程來防止資料被無限期保留。

Clearview AI 執行長宦孫至表示：「我對英國資訊委員會主管誤解我的技術和意圖深感失望……我希望能有機會與領導人和立法者進行對話，讓他們了解這項技術的真正價值，讓它可以繼續確保社區安全；這技術已證明對執法至關重要」。

（台北時報林俐凱編譯）