ANALYTICAL ENGLISH 解析英語

The Grammys: Music Lovers’ Festival 葛萊美獎：音樂人的盛典

By Angus Bain





There are few awards ceremonies that get more attention than the Grammys. This annual ceremony, first held more than six decades ago, recognizes outstanding achievements in the music industry. The trophy that is presented to winners is in the shape of an old-fashioned record player called a gramophone.

The idea for the Grammys first came about in the 1950s. People in the recording industry were concerned that musicians, singers and songwriters were not getting the same recognition as people working in film and television. The movie industry, for example, had been awarding Oscars since 1929, and the television industry handed out the first Emmy in 1949. As the idea for an awards ceremony celebrating music became more popular, influential people in the industry began considering a catchy name to rival the Oscars and Emmys. An early favorite was the “Eddies” in honor of the inventor of the phonograph, Thomas Edison. However, the organizers eventually chose the “Grammys” after the invention of the “gramophone” by Emile Berliner.

The inaugural Grammy Awards took place on May 4, 1959 in Los Angeles and New York City. The following year, the ceremony was broadcast on television around the nation. Since then, Los Angeles has hosted the most events, followed by New York City and other places like Nashville and Chicago. While the first ceremony handed out fewer than 30 awards, the number grew to well over 100 by the 2000s. In the past decade, however, an average of 83 trophies have been awarded each year.

Members of BTS attend the Grammy Awards ceremony. Photo: AFP I 防彈少年團參加葛萊美獎頒獎典禮。 照片：法新社

Similar to actors, directors, producers and screenwriters who are awarded Oscars, winning a Grammy is a huge honor for the recipient, ensuring a bright future in the music industry.

很少有頒獎典禮比葛萊美獎更受注目。這個一年一度的盛典於六十多年前首次舉行，表揚了音樂產業的傑出成就。頒發給獲獎者的獎杯是一個稱作唱盤式留聲機的老式錄音播放器。

葛萊美獎的想法最早出現於1950年代。唱片業人士擔心音樂家、歌手和詞曲創作者沒有像從事電影和電視工作的人那樣得到認可。例如，電影業從1929年就一直在頒發奧斯卡獎，而電視業在1949年頒發了第一座艾美獎。隨著慶祝音樂的一個頒獎典禮的想法變得越來越普遍，業內有影響力的人開始考慮一個動聽又好記的名字，可與奧斯卡獎和艾美獎相媲美。起初最受喜愛的名字是「愛迪」，為了紀念留聲機的發明者湯瑪斯．愛迪生。然而，在愛米爾．貝利納發明唱盤式留聲機之後，主辦方最終選擇了「葛萊美獎」。

首屆葛萊美獎於1959年五月四日在洛杉磯和紐約市舉行。次年，頒獎典禮在全國各地的電視上播出。從那時起，洛杉磯主辦最多次，其次是紐約市以及諸如納許維爾和芝加哥等其他地方。雖然第一次頒獎典禮頒發的獎項不到三十個，但到了2000年代，數目增加到一百多個。但是，在過去十年中，平均每年頒發八十三個獎杯。

與獲得奧斯卡獎的演員、導演、製片和編劇相同的是，獲得葛萊美獎對得獎者來說是一項巨大的榮耀，確保了在音樂界的光明未來。

What Did You Learn?

1. What does the trophy of the Grammys look like?

2. When did people start to watch the Grammys on TV?

參考答案

1. An old-fashioned record player. / A gramophone.

2. In 1960.

Word in Use

1. ceremony n. 典禮，儀式

an award ceremony 頒獎典禮

At last, the movie star has arrived at the award ceremony.

那位電影明星終於到達了頒獎典禮現場。

2. annual a. 每年的，一年一度的

Labor Day is an annual holiday in many countries.

在許多國家勞動節是一年一度的假期。

3. recognize vt. 正式承認；認可

recognition n. 承認，認可

Cindy’s father never recognizes her efforts.

辛蒂的父親從不認同她所做的努力。

The artist was given recognition by the government for his achievements.

這位藝術家因為他的成就而得到政府的表揚。

4. outstanding a. 傑出的

I was thoroughly impressed with Mary’s outstanding performance in the speech contest.

瑪麗在演講比賽中的傑出表現令我印象非常深刻。

5. award vt. 頒發 n. 獎，獎項

The army awarded a medal to Peter for saving the lives of eight people. 軍方頒發獎章給彼得，獎勵他拯救了八條人命。

Henry can’t be here with us today, so I feel honored to accept this award on his behalf.

亨利今天不克前來，所以我很榮幸能代表他接受這個獎項。

Practical Phrases

1. in the shape of... 以…的形狀

Grace was wearing a pin in the shape of a heart.

葛瑞絲佩戴著一枚心型的別針。

2. come about 發生

= happen vi.

The increase in production has come about through the use of technology.

科技的運用使生產量增加。

3. hand out... / hand... out 發放∕分發…

Jimmy got a part-time job handing out flyers in front of the store.

吉米找到一份在商家前發傳單的兼職工作。

4. in honor of sb/sth 紀念某人／慶祝某事

Saigon was renamed Ho Chi Minh City in honor of the leader.

為了紀念這位領袖，西貢被改名為胡志明市。

5. an average of + 數字 平均有…（數目）

The workaholic works an average of 16 hours a day.

這個工作狂每天平均工作十六小時。

聽文章朗讀及講解: https://ivy.pse.is/455bfu

本文出自常春藤解析英語雜誌: www.ivy.com.tw