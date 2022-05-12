SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s download the Taiwan Social Distancing App (4/5) 快下載台灣社交距離App（四）

A: I’ve already downloaded the Taiwan Social Distancing App. What now?

B: You need to turn on your phone’s Bluetooth, so that the App can detect whether you have come into contact with an infected person.

A: Is there anything else that I need to do?

People display Taiwan Social Distancing Apps. 民眾出示手機台灣社交距離App。 Photo: Yang Yuan-ting, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報楊媛婷

B: You also need to ensure that the contact notification function is turned on, so that you will receive a warning.

A: 我已經下載了「台灣社交距離」App，然後呢？

B: 然後你要開啟手機的藍牙功能，才能偵測是否有和確診者接觸。

A: 還有什麼要注意的嗎？

B: 還要確認接觸通知的功能是否有啟動，才能收到警示。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.