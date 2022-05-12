A: I’ve already downloaded the Taiwan Social Distancing App. What now?
B: You need to turn on your phone’s Bluetooth, so that the App can detect whether you have come into contact with an infected person.
A: Is there anything else that I need to do?
Photo: Yang Yuan-ting, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報楊媛婷
B: You also need to ensure that the contact notification function is turned on, so that you will receive a warning.
A: 我已經下載了「台灣社交距離」App，然後呢？
B: 然後你要開啟手機的藍牙功能，才能偵測是否有和確診者接觸。
A: 還有什麼要注意的嗎？
B: 還要確認接觸通知的功能是否有啟動，才能收到警示。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
turn on/open
In English, you use “turn on” to describe starting up any electronic device, machine or equipment, including air conditioning, or using a particular function such as Bluetooth or Wifi. “Open” is only used for low-tech physical objects such as windows, doors, drawers, cupboards, etc. But there is one important exception: you “open” (開啟) an App on your phone or computer.
Poor sleep may undermine attempts to maintain weight loss, research has suggested. Millions of people who are overweight or obese manage to lose weight every year. But many often then face a struggle to keep the pounds creeping back. Now results from a randomised trial, which was conducted by the University of Copenhagen and presented at the European Congress on Obesity, suggests better and longer sleep patterns could help keep the weight off for good. It is well known that not getting enough or poor quality sleep increases the risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol and fatty deposits building up in the
COVID-19 rapid test kit rationing 快篩實名制開賣！英文怎麼說？ 近日台灣疫情嚴峻，確診人數急遽上升，使得快篩需求大增，為了確保民眾權益，政府於二十八日起實施快篩實名制政策，但仍有不少民眾抱怨買不到快篩試劑。今天就讓我們從快篩缺貨的相關報導學英文吧！ shortage 短缺 The opposition Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and several Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) mayors on Tuesday urged the government to do more to address the shortage of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in the wake of the recent surge in domestic cases. （反對黨國民黨和多位民進黨的市長在周二紛紛督促政府採取更多措施，以因應近期國內病例激增後，產生的新冠肺炎快篩短缺問題。） address (v)代表「應付、處理」，重音放在第二音節，而這個單字更常見的意思為「地址」，重音在第一音節；另外，address還可以解釋為「對…演講、致詞」，當名詞時，可搭配動詞give。而不論是做動詞或名詞使用，都是用介系詞to，兩個都是多益測驗會出現的用法。 The issue of funding has yet to be addressed. （資金問題尚未得到解決。） He addressed a few introductory remarks to the audience. （他向觀眾說了幾句開場白。） She gave an address to the Royal Academy. （她在皇家藝術院發表了演講。） shortage (n)「短缺」來自於形容詞short，加上「-age」變成名詞用法，若缺乏的物品多於一個單字，則通常是用the shortage of N代表某件事物短缺，如快篩的英文COVID-19 rapid antigen tests包含五個單字，即可這樣使用。描述缺水時，則可簡單寫成water shortage。 There’s a shortage of food and shelter in the refugee camps. （難民營裡缺少足夠的食物和住處。） The long hot summer has led to serious water shortages. （這個夏天漫長而炎熱，導致嚴重缺水。） in the wake of「隨之而來」，這個介系詞主要表達在某件事情發生後隨之而來的結果，of要接所發生的事情，因此結果要寫在前面，與中文的思考邏輯相反，要特別注意；和動詞wake up「起床」意思完全不同。 Airport security was extra tight
World’s richest man Elon Musk expands into social media (5/5) 首富馬斯克進軍社媒（五） A: How wealthy is Musk, actually? B: According to a recent report by Forbes magazine, Elon Musk’s assets are valued at US$219 billion, making him significantly wealthier than the world’s second-richest man, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and the third, the Arnault family of the LVMH group. A: Does anyone in Taiwan make the rich list? B: A total of 51 Taiwanese made the rich list, and the richest was Huali Industrial Group founder Zhang Congyuan, dubbed the “mysterious shoe king,” with a personal wealth of US$11.7 billion. A: 馬斯克到底多有錢啊？ B: 《富比士》雜誌近日公布，他的財產高達兩千一百九十億美元唷，比第二名的亞馬遜創辦人傑夫貝佐斯、第三名的LVMH阿爾諾家族還高出一大截。 A: 那台灣也有人上榜嗎？ B: 台灣有五十一人上榜，首富是華利集團創辦人「神秘鞋王」張聰淵，身價約一百一十七億美元。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei
People usually have stereotypes about different breeds of dogs: Rottweilers and pit bulls are aggressive, while Labradors and golden retrievers are extra friendly. However, a genetic study published recently in the journal Science involving more than 2,000 dogs and paired with 200,000 survey answers from owners demonstrates that the widespread assumptions are mostly unfounded. Undeniably, many behavioral traits can be inherited, but the modern concept of breed offers only partial predictive value for most types of behavior, and has nothing to do with how affectionate or quick-tempered a dog can be. “While genetics plays a role in the personality of any