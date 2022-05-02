The 2022 Asia Pride Games, which opened on Friday last week and runs through tomorrow, is the first time that the games have been held in an Asian country with marriage equality.
The games include 15 disciplines, such as bodybuilding, esports, and road running. Many disciplines even broke the traditional approach of dividing the participants into either men or women’s categories, by adding a non-binary category and parent and child category.
The Asia Pride Games has been held in cities worldwide for decades. Welcoming LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) participants from more than ten countries each year, the games have become an event for the host city to demonstrate the spirit of gender equality. The 2022 Asia Pride Games marks the first time the games are held in a country where same-sex marriage is legal, highlighting its significance in Asia’s LGBT sports issues and Taipei’s identity as a diverse and inclusive city.
Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
The games also features artistic events and academic seminars, including the opening and closing ceremonies, athletes’ night, transgender beauty pageants, and a rainbow pride bazaar. Organizers have invited local and foreign experts and scholars on gender equality in sports to share their research and experiences.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Asia Pride Games is only open to local participants. The event’s organizers invite all sports lovers currently living in Taiwan and who support LGBT gender equality to join in the event.
(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)
「二○二二亞洲同志運動會」於上週五揭幕 ，將舉行至五月三日，這是亞洲第一場在「婚姻平權」國家所舉辦的同志運動會。
本屆同志運動會包含健美、電競、路跑等十五項運動賽事。其中多項賽事打破傳統男子組、女子組別，增設非二元性別組、親子組等。
同志運動會在世界各大城市已有舉辦數十年的歷史，每年在不同城市所舉辦的運動會，皆迎接來自數十國家的LGBT(女同性戀、男同性戀、雙性戀、跨性別)參加者，為展現主辦城市平權精神的活動。今年在台北舉行的同志運動會是亞洲首度在通過同性婚姻的國家舉辦，對於亞洲LGBT運動議題的重要性可見一斑，更是台北作為友善多元城市價值的最佳展現。
賽事舉辦期間也舉辦藝文展演與學術論壇，包含開閉幕式、選手之夜、跨性別選美、平權市集；學術論壇則將邀請國內外關注體育平權領域的學者與專家，分享研究經驗與心得。
但因應疫情，縮小規模舉辦，參加者以在台灣生活的國內外人士為主，期盼喜愛運動、支持LGBT平權價值，並生活在台灣的民眾，一同共襄盛舉！
(自由時報)
