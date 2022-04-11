A: Did you watch the Grammy Awards ceremony last week?
B: I did. Jon Batiste took home five awards: he was the biggest winner of the night.
A: The performance by BTS was also amazing.
B: It was a shame that BTS didn’t win the “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” award this year.
A: 你上星期有看葛萊美獎頒獎典禮嗎？
B: 有啊，強巴提斯勇奪五項大獎，是本屆的大贏家唷。
A: 防彈少年團的表演也蠻精彩的。
B: 可惜他們今年又沒得到「最佳流行團體／組合」獎。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
took home
In this context, took home is used in a euphemistic sense to mean that a person has received an award.
Let's study English with new units from 'Bilingual Times' (3/5) 一起看「雙語版」新單元學英文（三） A: What are the new English learning units? B: Every Saturday will feature basic- to intermediate-level daily English, in a new collaboration between the Taipei Times and English OK. A: Do you think I will be able to understand? B: Of course. It's perfect for junior and senior high-school students. A: 「雙語版」有什麼新單元？ B: 他們每週六和《中學英閱誌》合作，推出了初／中級程度的生活英語。 A: 我也看得懂嗎？ B: 當然啦，它很適合國高中學生。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Let's study English with new units from 'Bilingual Times' (5/5) 一起看「雙語版」新單元學英文（五） A: Aside from the weekend, what other new units will feature in the "Bilingual Times" on weekdays? B: I heard that the Taipei Times will also be collaborating with other publications, and we can expect new and exciting articles every week. A: That's awesome. I can finally fix my broken English. B: Let's study English together with new units from the "Bilingual Times!" A: 「雙語版」除了週末以外，平日有什麼新單元嗎？ B: 聽說他們還會和其它刊物合作，以後每週都能看到最新最精彩的文章。 A: 太棒了，那我的菜英文有救啦。 B: 一起看「雙語版」新單元學英文吧！ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）