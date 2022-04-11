SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Taiwanese win first-ever Grammy Award (1/5) 台灣人首奪葛萊美獎（一）

A: Did you watch the Grammy Awards ceremony last week?

B: I did. Jon Batiste took home five awards: he was the biggest winner of the night.

A: The performance by BTS was also amazing.

B: It was a shame that BTS didn’t win the “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” award this year.

A: 你上星期有看葛萊美獎頒獎典禮嗎？

B: 有啊，強巴提斯勇奪五項大獎，是本屆的大贏家唷。

A: 防彈少年團的表演也蠻精彩的。

B: 可惜他們今年又沒得到「最佳流行團體／組合」獎。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.