GO! English 英語趴趴夠

English for Daily Life: Entertainment 日常英語X國中會考【娛樂情境】

編 審: 致理科技大學講座教授 陳超明 / 編 寫: 英語教學博士 張迪





This is a school notice to the teachers about the cellphone use policy.

這是學校發給老師關於手機使用政策的通知。

Notice to Teachers

The school caught 2 students cheating on the exam last week.

They used cellphones to text answers to each other.

In the future, teachers need to collect students’ cellphones before every exam.

If students use cellphones during tests, they will get an “F” grade.

必備單字

1. cheat v.

作弊、欺騙（國中基本1200字）

2. cell phone／cellphone

phr.／n.

手機（國中基本1200字）

實用字詞

1. caught + sb. + Ving

抓到某人「正在」做某事

2. an “F” grade

不及格的成績

3. text

當動詞時表示傳簡訊

閱讀技巧：

將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

They used cellphones／to text answers／to each other.

他們利用手機／傳答案／給彼此。

斷句練習：

If students use cellphones during tests, they will get an “F” grade.

解答：

If students／use cellphones／during tests,／they will／get an “F” grade.

如果學生們／使用手機／考試時，／他們將會／得到不及格的成績。

考題練習：

TOEIC Bridge測驗 X 國中會考題型

1. When were the students caught cheating?

(A) Next week

(B) This week

(C) Last week

2. What do teachers need to do before every exam?

(A) Collect teachers’ phones

(B) Collect students’ phones

(C) Catch students’ phones

3. What will happen if students use cellphones during tests?

(A) Get an “F”

(B) Get an exam

(C) Get a cellphone

解答:

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)

文章由 English OK 授權使用: www.englishok.com.tw