Three weeks into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first public appearance on March 18, attending a rally to celebrate the eighth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea. For the event, Putin laid aside his suit and tie and donned a black Loro Piana puffer jacket. According to the Daily Mail, the jacket is worth nearly ￡10,000, equivalent to around NT$370,000. The white turtleneck sweater is worth ￡2,400, equivalent to around NT$90,000. In total, Putin’s attire is worth around NT$500,000. The report pointed out that the average Russian’s annual salary is 678,000 rubles — around NT$180,000 — less than half the cost of the strongman’s coat.

Putin reportedly has a penchant for collecting watches as well. In mid-February, he was caught on camera peering at his watch during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The watch he was wearing was none other than Grande Date Aqua Lung, a limited edition model released in 2005 by Blancpain. Nevertheless, as civilians in both countries are continue to suffer from the atrocities of the ongoing war, Putin’s plush wardrobe differs widely from the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s simple olive green khaki shirt, vividly demonstrating the sharp contrast between the two men.

(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

Putin attends a big rally in Russia dressed in designer clothes. 普廷一身精品現身俄羅斯大型活動。 Photo: AP 照片: 美聯社

俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭逾三週後，俄羅斯總統普廷終於公開現身， 十八日他出席俄羅斯併吞克里米亞八週年大型集會。普廷這天一改過去螢幕上的西裝形象，改穿義大利名牌Loro Piana的黑色羽絨外套，據《每日郵報》報導要價約一萬元英鎊，換算台幣約三十七萬元，內搭的白色高領毛衣價值兩千四百英鎊，約九萬元台幣，加起來將近台幣五十萬。而報導指出，去年俄羅斯人的平均年薪為六十七點八萬盧布，僅台幣約十八萬元，不到普廷身穿外套價值的一半。

普廷過去也被報導喜愛收藏名錶，二月中與法國總統馬克宏會面時被拍到不斷低頭看錶，手上佩戴的正是寶珀二○○五年發表的Grande Date Aqua Lung大日期腕錶，至今已成為絕版品。不過在烏俄戰爭尚未落幕的此刻，兩國人民飽受摧殘，普廷卻大動作將奢侈品穿上身，反觀烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基的卡其綠T恤，兩人的作風確實相差甚多。

(自由時報)