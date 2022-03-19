Keelung lures visitors with rainy-day discounts 基隆愛下雨 雨越多優惠越多！

Keelung is a rainy city, especially this year, but rain is also a selling point for Keelung. The city government has launched a creative marketing campaign called “a date in the rain,” whereby people can enjoy special rainy-day discounts by simply subscribing to the “ting-a-kha” Line instant messenger account. Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang invites everyone to savor a special kind of pleasure by sipping coffee on a rainy day.

Lin says the “ting-a-kha” Line account is Taiwan’s first creative marketing campaign that takes rainfall as the benchmark for offering discounts, and the more it rains, the bigger the discount. He says the plan has received a good response from a large number of local businesses, including cafes, specialty restaurants and souvenir shops.

Lin says the Line account’s name “ting-a-kha” alludes to Keelungers’ habit of drinking coffee in covered walkways, where the romantic view of a rainy street forms a different kind of ambience. By touring Keelung on a rainy day, visitors can soak up this unusual atmosphere and get a discount at the same time.

A cup of black coffee and cotton candy representing a raincloud are displayed in Keelung on March 9. 一杯黑咖啡和象徵一朵雨雲的棉花糖，三月九日攝於基隆市。 Photo courtesy of Keelung City Government 照片︰基隆市政府提供

Director Tanya Tseng of Keelung City Government’s Department of Tourism and City Marketing says that the “ting-a-kha” Line account launched by the city government in cooperation with a local company combines communication software with rainfall data and uses a back-end database and system computing to transmit retailers’ discounts according to the current day’s rainfall, with discounts of up to 15 percent or special offers of free food items, but this kind of discount is not available if you visit on a sunny day. Consumers can simply scan a QR code to keep track of Keelung’s weather and use the “ting-a-kha” functions, she said. (Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)

基隆市愛下雨，今年雨量特別多，但雨竟然也是基隆的賣點！基隆市政府推出「雨禮有約」的創意營銷方案，民眾只要加入「亭仔咖」Line帳號，就有雨天專屬優惠。基隆市長林右昌邀大家雨天來喝咖啡，也是一種特殊的享受。

林市長說，「亭仔咖」Line帳號是台灣第一個專為雨量設計優惠標準的創意行銷，下雨下得越多，就有越多的優惠，也吸引許多在地咖啡廳、特色料理、伴手禮等店家響應。

A promotional image for Keelung’s “ting-a-kha” marketing campaign. 基隆「亭仔咖」營銷方案的宣傳圖案。 Photo courtesy of Keelung City Government 照片︰基隆市政府提供

林市長指出，Line帳號取名為「亭仔咖」是因為在騎樓喝咖啡，搭配著浪漫的雨中街景，有一種不同的意境，也是基隆人的習慣，雨天到基隆觀光，感受不同的情調還有優惠。

基隆市政府觀光及城市行銷處曾姿雯處長提到，市府與在地業者一同推出的「亭仔咖」Line官方帳號，結合通訊軟體以及雨量數據，經由後端資料庫及系統運算，配合當天雨量送出各店家的優惠折扣，最低下殺八五折，或有餐點贈送，但晴天來就沒有此類優惠。消費者只要掃描QR code即可掌握基隆氣候並使用「亭仔咖」功能。

（自由時報盧賢秀）