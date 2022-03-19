Keelung is a rainy city, especially this year, but rain is also a selling point for Keelung. The city government has launched a creative marketing campaign called “a date in the rain,” whereby people can enjoy special rainy-day discounts by simply subscribing to the “ting-a-kha” Line instant messenger account. Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang invites everyone to savor a special kind of pleasure by sipping coffee on a rainy day.
Lin says the “ting-a-kha” Line account is Taiwan’s first creative marketing campaign that takes rainfall as the benchmark for offering discounts, and the more it rains, the bigger the discount. He says the plan has received a good response from a large number of local businesses, including cafes, specialty restaurants and souvenir shops.
Lin says the Line account’s name “ting-a-kha” alludes to Keelungers’ habit of drinking coffee in covered walkways, where the romantic view of a rainy street forms a different kind of ambience. By touring Keelung on a rainy day, visitors can soak up this unusual atmosphere and get a discount at the same time.
Photo courtesy of Keelung City Government 照片︰基隆市政府提供
Director Tanya Tseng of Keelung City Government’s Department of Tourism and City Marketing says that the “ting-a-kha” Line account launched by the city government in cooperation with a local company combines communication software with rainfall data and uses a back-end database and system computing to transmit retailers’ discounts according to the current day’s rainfall, with discounts of up to 15 percent or special offers of free food items, but this kind of discount is not available if you visit on a sunny day. Consumers can simply scan a QR code to keep track of Keelung’s weather and use the “ting-a-kha” functions, she said. (Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)
基隆市愛下雨，今年雨量特別多，但雨竟然也是基隆的賣點！基隆市政府推出「雨禮有約」的創意營銷方案，民眾只要加入「亭仔咖」Line帳號，就有雨天專屬優惠。基隆市長林右昌邀大家雨天來喝咖啡，也是一種特殊的享受。
林市長說，「亭仔咖」Line帳號是台灣第一個專為雨量設計優惠標準的創意行銷，下雨下得越多，就有越多的優惠，也吸引許多在地咖啡廳、特色料理、伴手禮等店家響應。
Photo courtesy of Keelung City Government 照片︰基隆市政府提供
林市長指出，Line帳號取名為「亭仔咖」是因為在騎樓喝咖啡，搭配著浪漫的雨中街景，有一種不同的意境，也是基隆人的習慣，雨天到基隆觀光，感受不同的情調還有優惠。
基隆市政府觀光及城市行銷處曾姿雯處長提到，市府與在地業者一同推出的「亭仔咖」Line官方帳號，結合通訊軟體以及雨量數據，經由後端資料庫及系統運算，配合當天雨量送出各店家的優惠折扣，最低下殺八五折，或有餐點贈送，但晴天來就沒有此類優惠。消費者只要掃描QR code即可掌握基隆氣候並使用「亭仔咖」功能。
（自由時報盧賢秀）
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu — better known as Big S — announced out of the blue last Tuesday that she has remarried her old flame, South Korean musician Koo Jun-yup. The reason the couple reunited was because Koo plucked up the courage to call Hsu, which led to the couple getting back together. A lot of netizens were amazed at the fact that Hsu hasn’t changed her phone number in two decades, which turned into a discussion point all of its own. The post on Koo’s Instagram page read: “We are married. After striking up an indissoluble bond over two decades
Across the world, girls are more likely than boys to blame academic failure on a lack of talent, according to a large study on gender stereotypes published Wednesday last week. Paradoxically, the idea that males are inherently more brilliant was most entrenched in countries that are more egalitarian. Such stereotypes have been explored in the past, but the new work, published in the journal Science Advances, has the advantage of encompassing 500,000 students across the world, making it possible to compare between countries. It used data from the 2018 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), a study conducted every three years to
Following the success of its first and second seasons, the newest season of hit Taiwanese drama series “Light the Night” is set to debut on Netflix on Friday. Set in Taipei’s red light district in the 1980s, the story is about love and hate among a group of hostesses at a hostess bar, where one of them is murdered. Starring actress Ruby Lin and a cast of A-line stars, the production of the series cost as much as NT$250 million (US$8.9 million). When the first season of the show was released in November last year, it topped Netflix’s Taiwanese chart in
Lee Chih-kai tops the world in pommel horse (1/5) 「鞍馬王子」李智凱躍居世界第一（一） A: Big news: the “pommel horse prince” Lee Chih-kai recently vaulted into pole position to become the world’s No. 1 men’s pommel horse athlete! B: World No. 1? Wow, he’s amazing. A: He’s actually the first Taiwanese gymnast to become a world No.1. B: I’m so proud of him. A: 大新聞︰「鞍馬王子」李智凱最近躍居鞍馬排名世界第一！ B: 世界第一？他也太強了吧。 A: 他可是台灣首位登上世界第一的體操選手呢。 B: 我真是為他感到驕傲。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.