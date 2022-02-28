Bailingguo News launches English sketch-comedy ‘Tough Bobas: Taiwan Uncensored’ 《百靈果》打造純英語節目《反共波霸：無碼台灣》

Hosted by the duo Ken and Kylie, Bailingguo News is a bilingual international news podcast that ranked as the second most popular podcast in Taiwan last year. To achieve the long-term goal of letting Taiwan be heard by the international community, Bailingguo News has created the English-language show “Tough Bobas: Taiwan Uncensored.” Combining talk show with hilarious parodies that satirize world political events, the sketch-comedy show has four episodes in store. The cast includes singer Kimberley Chen, Youtuber David Huang, comedian Kurt Hsiao, DJ Marc Orange and Internet celebrity Holger Chen.

Finding the cast was no easy business: not only do the actors have to speak in English, the show also deals with sensitive political issues, such as the Taiwan-US-China relationship and China’s crackdown on “sissy” men, said Ken. In the end, only one-fifth of the invited actors agreed to come on board.

“Tough Bobas: Taiwan Uncensored” is scheduled to launch at 9pm on Feb. 19, Feb. 28, March 7 and March 14 on Bailingguo News’s YouTube channel. As for whether there will be new episodes in the future, Kylie, who admitted the NT$ 2.5 million (US$89,000) production cost is quite a sum, said wryly that the show will go on if they receive more funds.

The reason “bobas” was used is because the show is set at a pirate radio station, hidden in the basement of a common drink shop. It was meant to convey the spirit “You can eat us, but you can’t swallow us.” 節目以「波霸」為名是因為背景設定在地下電台，而電台就藏身於隨處可見的飲料店地下室，藉此向國際宣示「你可以咬我們，但你不能吞下我們」的精神。 Photo courtesy of Bailingguo News 照片︰《百靈果NEWS》提供

(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

由Ken與王晴蒂雙人搭檔主持的雙語國際新聞《百靈果News》，是去年台灣收聽率第二名的Podcast節目。為達成將台灣聲音推廣至國際的長程目標，百靈果打造純英語節目《反共波霸：無碼台灣》，透過英文脫口秀搭配搞笑短劇的詼諧方式詮釋國際議題。節目更邀到歌手陳芳語、YouTuber黃大謙、喜劇演員蕭東意、電台DJ歐馬克、網紅陳之漢助陣，目前已完成四集。

Ken坦言尋找演員過程相當困難，除了得全程使用英文，也因涉及敏感政治題材，如台美中關係、中國禁娘令等，人選邀約成功答應機率只有五分之一。

《反共波霸：無碼台灣》將於二月十九日、二月二十八日、三月七日、三月十四日晚上九時，在百靈果的YouTube頻道分集播出。至於未來還會不會再拍新集數，王晴蒂苦笑表示，希望有拿到錢再拍，坦言兩百五十萬台幣（約八萬九千美元）製作費真的不是小數目。

(中央社)