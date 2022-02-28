Hosted by the duo Ken and Kylie, Bailingguo News is a bilingual international news podcast that ranked as the second most popular podcast in Taiwan last year. To achieve the long-term goal of letting Taiwan be heard by the international community, Bailingguo News has created the English-language show “Tough Bobas: Taiwan Uncensored.” Combining talk show with hilarious parodies that satirize world political events, the sketch-comedy show has four episodes in store. The cast includes singer Kimberley Chen, Youtuber David Huang, comedian Kurt Hsiao, DJ Marc Orange and Internet celebrity Holger Chen.
Finding the cast was no easy business: not only do the actors have to speak in English, the show also deals with sensitive political issues, such as the Taiwan-US-China relationship and China’s crackdown on “sissy” men, said Ken. In the end, only one-fifth of the invited actors agreed to come on board.
“Tough Bobas: Taiwan Uncensored” is scheduled to launch at 9pm on Feb. 19, Feb. 28, March 7 and March 14 on Bailingguo News’s YouTube channel. As for whether there will be new episodes in the future, Kylie, who admitted the NT$ 2.5 million (US$89,000) production cost is quite a sum, said wryly that the show will go on if they receive more funds.
Photo courtesy of Bailingguo News 照片︰《百靈果NEWS》提供
(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)
由Ken與王晴蒂雙人搭檔主持的雙語國際新聞《百靈果News》，是去年台灣收聽率第二名的Podcast節目。為達成將台灣聲音推廣至國際的長程目標，百靈果打造純英語節目《反共波霸：無碼台灣》，透過英文脫口秀搭配搞笑短劇的詼諧方式詮釋國際議題。節目更邀到歌手陳芳語、YouTuber黃大謙、喜劇演員蕭東意、電台DJ歐馬克、網紅陳之漢助陣，目前已完成四集。
Ken坦言尋找演員過程相當困難，除了得全程使用英文，也因涉及敏感政治題材，如台美中關係、中國禁娘令等，人選邀約成功答應機率只有五分之一。
《反共波霸：無碼台灣》將於二月十九日、二月二十八日、三月七日、三月十四日晚上九時，在百靈果的YouTube頻道分集播出。至於未來還會不會再拍新集數，王晴蒂苦笑表示，希望有拿到錢再拍，坦言兩百五十萬台幣（約八萬九千美元）製作費真的不是小數目。
(中央社)
A: What’s your horoscope for this year? B: According to Tang, Arians may be betrayed by a backstabber while trying to achieve their goals, and should aim to be more proactive. A: How about Taurans and Geminis? B: Taurans may expand their interpersonal network, while Geminis will meet an important person and be guided by him or her. A: 今年十二星座運勢如何？ B: 據唐老師說，牡羊座可能會犯小人，要主動積極些。 A: 金牛座、雙子座呢？ B: 金牛可拓展人際關係，雙子則會遇到貴人提攜唷。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
What’s your horoscope for this year? (5/5) 今年12星座運勢如何？（五） A: How about Capricorn and Aquarius? B: Capricorns will have the opportunity to learn new things, while Aquarians must boost their self-confidence. A: Finally, how about my star sign: Pisces? B: Pisceans should have a good year financially, but must avoid impulsive spending, and make more friends to create the chance for love. A: 魔羯座、水瓶座呢？ B: 魔羯可把握學習機會，水瓶則要提升自信心。 A: 最後是我的星座︰雙魚座。 B: 雙魚財運不錯，但要避免衝動支出，多交新朋友就有戀愛的機會唷。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.