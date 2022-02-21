Netflix’s latest documentary The Tinder Swindler has gone viral after it went online for its “crazier than a movie” story. Featuring the accounts of three victims: Cecilie, Ayleen and Pernilla, the film introduces the audience to Simon Leviev, a good-looking con artist posing as a billionaire, who scams several women out of millions of dollars. What begins as a fairytale romance sours into a nightmare, and turns into a cautionary tale of the dangers of online dating.
Claiming to be the son of a diamond tycoon, Simon would entice women on social media by flaunting pictures of his luxurious lifestyle. He invited them to fly on private planes and stay in luxury hotels, making them believe in the Cinderella story while stealing their hearts and their money.
Cecilie, Ayleen and Pernilla got together to uncover his swindling schemes and managed to put Simon behind bars. Simon was given a 15-month sentence for fraud but only served five months and went back on the prowl on social media and dating apps upon release. Simon has had a surge in followers after the show went online, proving that reality is sometimes even more bizarre than fiction.
Photo courtesy of Netflix 照片由Netflix提供
(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)
Netflix紀錄片《Tinder大騙徒》一上線就以「比電影更誇張」的真實故事引發熱烈討論。片中透過三位受害者賽西莉、艾琳、和佩妮拉的視角，帶觀眾一探帥氣偽多金的騙徒賽門詐騙高達千萬美金的案件，從看似童話的開頭，最後走向卻宛如恐怖片，既警世又充滿戲劇性。
賽門自稱是鑽石大亨的兒子，利用社群上的炫富照吸引受害者上勾，他邀請她們搭私人飛機、住五星級飯店，讓對方以為自己要飛上枝頭當鳳凰，沒想到卻一步步落入人財兩失的陷阱。
賽西莉、艾琳和佩妮拉之後組成「婦仇者聯盟」一同揭開騙局，最後成功讓賽門因詐欺罪被判十五個月，但他僅入獄五個月就被釋放，之後持續活躍於交友軟體及社群，紀錄片播出後，粉絲還因此暴增，足見現實真的比電影更荒謬。
(自由時報)
US actress Awkwafina announced early this month to quit Twitter temporarily following online criticism of “cultural appropriation” against her use of African American Vernacular English (AAVE) throughout her career. Born to a Chinese father and a Korean mother, the Golden Globe-winning actress grew up in Queens, New York, and is known for her .”blaccent” (black accent). “And in life, linguistic acculturation, immigrant acculturation, and the inevitable passage of globalized Internet slang all play a factor in the fine line between offense and pop culture,” Awkwafina posted online. “But I must emphasize: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way
At the core of the Ukraine crisis is a puzzle: Why would Russian President Vladimir Putin push Europe to the brink of war to demand the West not do something that it has no plan to do anyway? Russia says NATO, the American-led alliance that has on its hands the biggest European crisis in decades, must never offer membership to Ukraine, which gained independence as the Soviet Union broke apart about 30 years ago. Ukraine has long aspired to join NATO, but the alliance is not about to offer an invitation, due in part to Ukraine’s official corruption, shortcomings in
Are you following the Beijing Winter Olympics? (4/5) 你有在看北京冬奧嗎？（四） A: The men’s singles figure skating competition is about to start: I’m so nervous, I have butterflies in my stomach. B: Japan’s “Ice Prince” Yuzuru Hanyu is my idol. A: US’ “Quad King” Nathan Chen is far superior. B: Be quiet. They’re about to come out onto the rink. A: 男子單人花式滑冰比賽快要開始了，我好緊張喔。 B: 日本「滑冰王子」羽生結弦是我的偶像耶。 A: 美國「四周跳之王」陳巍才厲害咧。 B: 別吵別吵，他們要登場啦。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Are you following the Beijing Winter Olympics? (3/5) 你有在看北京冬奧嗎？（三） A: I wish I could go to Beijing to attend the Winter Olympics in person. B: But due to the pandemic, most of the events are not open to the public. A: It’s really unfortunate. According to media reports, the organizers intentionally chose Feb. 4 as the date for the opening ceremony, because it coincides with the “Beginning of Spring,” according to the lunar calendar. B: I hope it will have helped to bring some good luck to the Games. A: 我好想去北京冬奧現場看比賽。 B: 受到疫情影響，這次大部分比賽都不對外開放。 A: 真可惜，新聞說主辦單位還特別挑在二月四日，也就是農曆上的「立春」這天開幕。 B: 希望這能為冬奧帶來一些好運。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues