SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I’m preparing for my graduation project (4/5) 我正在準備畢業專題（四）

A: Once you’ve finished writing the research paper for the graduation project, the presentation should be a piece of cake, right?

B: Wrong: the presentation is even harder. My teacher has required that each group delivers its presentation in English. I’m almost a nervous wreck already.

A: As the saying goes: “Practice makes perfect!” Practice a few more times and you’ll be fine.

The graduation project presentation of National Taipei University of Business’s international business department. 台北商業大學國際商務系的畢業專題發表會。 Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片︰台北時報張聖恩

B: I’ve been using my mobile phone to record the rehearsals to see which areas I still need to improve on. A pretty good idea, don’t you think?

A: 你寫完畢業專題的研究報告後，報告發表應該不難吧？

B: 報告發表更難，我的教授要求每組要用全英文來發表，我快緊張死了。

A: 所謂「熟能生巧」！你多練習幾次就好啦。

B: 我在排練時還會用手機錄下來，再看看有沒有需要改進的地方。這主意不錯吧？

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.