In the movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Benjamin’s life that ages in reverse made a profound impression on audiences. US teenager Adalia Rose had a similar life to the movie’s protagonist. She was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome when she was three months old, making her look like an elderly person.
However, Rose’s passion towards life was second to none. She often shared videos of her daily life, makeup tutorials, and dancing on social media. Because of her radiating positivity, she amassed a huge following online, racking up 2.9 million subscribers on YouTube, 12.55 million Facebook fans, and 370,000 Instagram followers. Rose was undoubtedly an extraordinary Internet celebrity.
On Jan. 12, Rose passed away at the age of 15. Her family posted on social media, thanking her fans for their support and encouragement, and the medical personnel who had been taking care of Rose along the way. “She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves,” they said.
Photo: screen grab from Adalia Rose’s Facebook page 照片: 蘿斯的臉書
There are around 30 cases of progeria syndrome in Taiwan.
(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)
電影《班傑明的奇幻旅程》中，主角班傑明「倒轉」的生理時鐘令人難忘，而美國少女蘿斯的人生和班傑明相似。蘿斯出生三個月後，就被診斷罹患早衰症，使她外表看起來就像個長者。
儘管如此，蘿斯對生命的熱愛並不會輸給其他人；透過社群媒體，蘿斯樂於分享自己的日常、美妝、舞蹈等等，正向積極的她在YouTube上坐擁破兩百九十萬粉絲，臉書與Instagram帳號則個別擁有一千兩百五十五萬和三十七萬人追蹤，無疑是一名傑出的網路名人。
本月十二日，今年十五歲的蘿斯離開了人世，她的家人透過社群平台發布公告，向一路支持、鼓勵她的粉絲表達謝意，也誠懇向一路上所有照顧過蘿斯的醫護人員道謝，「如今她不再痛苦，正隨著她喜歡的音樂翩翩起舞」。
台灣目前的早衰症確診個案約 三十例。
(自由時報)
Did you hear the news about Wang's marriage breakup? (5/5) 你有聽說老王要離婚的消息嗎？（五） A: Wang's marriage dispute has finally come to an end. B: You're still gossiping about it. Why are you so interested in his marital affairs? A: It's just a healthy dose of curiosity. B: There's an old saying: "Even a great judge finds it hard to settle a family quarrel." So outsiders should keep their noses out of private family matters. A: 老王的婚姻糾紛終於要落幕啦。 B: 你還真八卦，那麼關注他離婚的消息。 A: 我很好奇嘛，這不就是人們的天性嗎？ B: 俗話說：「清官難斷家務事。」這是人家夫妻之間的家務事，外人還是少插手吧。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
A: If Wang really does get divorced, what will happen to their house? B: Originally, he planned to give the house to his wife, but she refused. A: How come? B: His wife has said that she wants an equitable distribution of their assets according to the law. This might mean that she gets more than just the house, and it could also allow her to avoid paying a high level of gift tax. A: 如果老王真的離婚了，那他們的房子怎麼辦？ B: 他本來打算把房子直接送給他老婆，但被拒絕了。 A: 為什麼？ B: 他老婆說希望透過法律進行合理的財產分配，這樣搞不好能分更多，還不用付高額贈與稅。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times / 台北時報張聖恩）
A: When a couple gets divorced, in addition to custody rights, distribution of assets is another sticking point. B: I seem to remember that Wang and his wife registered their marriage in the US. A: Yep, I think that's correct. So what? B: In many US states, the law provides for the equal distribution of assets, which means that all assets accumulated during the marriage are considered to be the common property of the couple. I reckon Wang may be in for some huge losses. A: 夫妻要離婚時，除了子女監護權以外，財產分配也是個難題。 B: 我記得老王當年是在美國登記結婚的。 A: 好像是，怎麼了？ B: 在美國許多州實行夫妻共同財產制，婚姻狀態下取得的財產，都算是兩人的共同財產，我看老王這次要虧大了。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）