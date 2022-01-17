‘Born like a month-year-old’ Inspirational YouTuber with rare disease dies aged 15 罹患罕病「出生像滿月」 美15歲少女活出精彩 成為百萬YouTuber

In the movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Benjamin’s life that ages in reverse made a profound impression on audiences. US teenager Adalia Rose had a similar life to the movie’s protagonist. She was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome when she was three months old, making her look like an elderly person.

However, Rose’s passion towards life was second to none. She often shared videos of her daily life, makeup tutorials, and dancing on social media. Because of her radiating positivity, she amassed a huge following online, racking up 2.9 million subscribers on YouTube, 12.55 million Facebook fans, and 370,000 Instagram followers. Rose was undoubtedly an extraordinary Internet celebrity.

On Jan. 12, Rose passed away at the age of 15. Her family posted on social media, thanking her fans for their support and encouragement, and the medical personnel who had been taking care of Rose along the way. “She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves,” they said.

Despite suffering from real-life Benjamin Button disease, US teenager Rose made the best of her life and became an outstanding YouTuber. 美國少女蘿斯罹患早衰症，但奮力為自己的人生創造精彩，成為一名傑出的YouTuber。 Photo: screen grab from Adalia Rose’s Facebook page 照片: 蘿斯的臉書

There are around 30 cases of progeria syndrome in Taiwan.

(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

電影《班傑明的奇幻旅程》中，主角班傑明「倒轉」的生理時鐘令人難忘，而美國少女蘿斯的人生和班傑明相似。蘿斯出生三個月後，就被診斷罹患早衰症，使她外表看起來就像個長者。

儘管如此，蘿斯對生命的熱愛並不會輸給其他人；透過社群媒體，蘿斯樂於分享自己的日常、美妝、舞蹈等等，正向積極的她在YouTube上坐擁破兩百九十萬粉絲，臉書與Instagram帳號則個別擁有一千兩百五十五萬和三十七萬人追蹤，無疑是一名傑出的網路名人。

本月十二日，今年十五歲的蘿斯離開了人世，她的家人透過社群平台發布公告，向一路支持、鼓勵她的粉絲表達謝意，也誠懇向一路上所有照顧過蘿斯的醫護人員道謝，「如今她不再痛苦，正隨著她喜歡的音樂翩翩起舞」。

台灣目前的早衰症確診個案約 三十例。

(自由時報)