A: If Wang really does get divorced, what will happen to their house?
B: Originally, he planned to give the house to his wife, but she refused.
A: How come?
B: His wife has said that she wants an equitable distribution of their assets according to the law. This might mean that she gets more than just the house, and it could also allow her to avoid paying a high level of gift tax.
A: 如果老王真的離婚了，那他們的房子怎麼辦？
B: 他本來打算把房子直接送給他老婆，但被拒絕了。
A: 為什麼？
B: 他老婆說希望透過法律進行合理的財產分配，這樣搞不好能分更多，還不用付高額贈與稅。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times / 台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
How come?
The phrase “how come?” can be used to ask the question “why?”
Is there anyone else with their hands free? (3/5) 有沒有其他人有空的？（三） A: Is that my sandwich you are eating? B: Whoops. You've caught me red-handed. I'm really sorry, I didn't have time to buy dinner, and I'm starving. A: Don't worry about it. But you owe me lunch tomorrow. I was saving that sandwich for then. B: I'll do you better than that. How about I buy you a steak at the weekend, to say sorry? A: 你吃的是我的三明治嗎？ B: 哎呀！被你抓到了！真的很抱歉，我沒時間去買晚餐，而且我好餓喔。 A: 沒關係啦，可是你要負責明天的午餐喔。那個三明治我本來是要等到明天午餐才吃的。 B: 我會加倍奉還。週末我請你吃牛排跟你賠罪，你覺得怎麼樣？ （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
A: Wow, I like your new shirt. B: This? It's old. It's a hand-me-down from my older brother. A: I didn't think it was your usual style. Still, it suits you really well. B: Thanks. I'll see if he has any other clothes he doesn't wear anymore. A: 哇！我喜歡你的新襯衫。 B: 你說這件嗎？這是我哥給我的舊衣服耶！ A: 這跟你平常穿的風格不同，不過還是很適合你。 B: 謝啦！我去看看他還有沒有什麼其他不要穿的衣服。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯）