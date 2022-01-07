A: Wow, I like your new shirt.
B: This? It’s old. It’s a hand-me-down from my older brother.
A: I didn’t think it was your usual style. Still, it suits you really well.
B: Thanks. I’ll see if he has any other clothes he doesn’t wear anymore.
A: 哇！我喜歡你的新襯衫。
B: 你說這件嗎？這是我哥給我的舊衣服耶！
A: 這跟你平常穿的風格不同，不過還是很適合你。
B: 謝啦！我去看看他還有沒有什麼其他不要穿的衣服。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯）
Hand-me-down
Something, often a piece of clothing, that has been passed on from another person, usually within a family, from an older member to a younger one.
As we bid farewell to 2021, news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) pointed out that even though 2021 was marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, it has brought with it some strange and fantastic news. The AFP has chosen a few highlights for us to recap. Here are two whacky stories in 2021 that AFP came up with: ‧ “Salmon chaos” Japanese sushi chain Sushiro offered free sushi for people whose name contained the Chinese characters for salmon, causing a wave of name changing to break out across Taiwan. ‧ “Four weddings” A bank employee and his wife
In November last year, prosecutors and police in Tainan uncovered a wildlife trafficking ring led by a man named Chen. Investigations revealed that two bird shops on Heping West Road in Taipei’s Wanhua District were sources for Chen’s illicit goods. After searching the premises, the investigators found evidence that led them to suspect that the owners of the two bird stores were illegally breeding white-tufted marmosets and other protected animals. On Tuesday last week the two bird shops owners, whose surnames are Kuo and Chien, were charged with offenses against the Wildlife Conservation Act, while prosecution of a salesman by
A: What’s wrong? You don’t look very happy today. B: I’m just tired. I haven’t been sleeping very well. A: Oh, come on. I know you like the back of my hand. I can tell when something serious is wrong. B: You’re right. I just got my credit card bill and was a bit shocked at how big it is. I’m not sure how I’m going to pay it off. A: 你怎麼了？今天看起來不太高興的樣子。 B: 我只是累了啦。最近一直睡不好。 A: 少來，我最了解你了，我知道一定有什麼事非常不對勁。 B: 你說得沒錯啦。我剛收到信用卡帳單，金額之大讓我有點驚訝。不知道要怎麼樣才能夠繳清。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times∕ 台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.