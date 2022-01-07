SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Is there anyone else with their hands free? (5/5) 有沒有其他人有空的？（五）

A: Wow, I like your new shirt.

B: This? It’s old. It’s a hand-me-down from my older brother.

A: I didn’t think it was your usual style. Still, it suits you really well.

A T-shirt, jeans and a pair of shoes. 一件T恤、一條牛仔褲，和一雙鞋。 Photo: Pixabay 照片： Pixabay

B: Thanks. I’ll see if he has any other clothes he doesn’t wear anymore.

A: 哇！我喜歡你的新襯衫。

B: 你說這件嗎？這是我哥給我的舊衣服耶！

A: 這跟你平常穿的風格不同，不過還是很適合你。

B: 謝啦！我去看看他還有沒有什麼其他不要穿的衣服。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.