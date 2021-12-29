The Year of the Ox saw several high-profile celebrity divorces, including the sudden split of Taiwanese table tennis star Chiang Hung-chieh and Japanese table tennis queen Ai Fukuhara, followed by that of Taiwanese entertainer Big S and Chinese tycoon Wang Xiaofei, and then the ugly breakup between Taiwanese singer Wang Leehom and his wife Lee Jinglei.
Just two days after Wang announced their divorce, Lee shocked the Chinese world by releasing a post on Dec. 17 accusing him of repeatedly cheating on her during their eight-year marriage. After the Wang family fired back, however, Lee then made public more details about the singer’s extra-marital affairs and even sex addiction, and his career is now facing a total collapse.
Wang, dubbed a “high-quality idol,” issued an apology to Lee on Dec. 20, offering her his luxury condominium in downtown Taipei, worth NT$480 million (US$17.3 million), and to withdraw from showbusiness “temporarily” to stop the scandal from snowballing.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報朱沛雄
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
娛樂圈在牛年歷經數起備受矚目的明星婚變，包括台灣桌球名將江宏傑和日本桌球女王福原愛離婚，台灣藝人大S和中國富商汪小菲離異，及近日歌手王力宏和妻子李靚蕾轟動一時的離婚大戰。
就在王力宏單方面宣布將離婚兩天後，李靚蕾於十二月十七日突然公開發文，指控王在他們八年婚姻期間不斷出軌，令華人世界相當震驚。而在王家出手反擊後，李又公開更多關於王劈腿甚至性成癮的細節，導致他的演藝生涯全面崩盤中。
王力宏常被外界稱為「優質偶像」，他在十二月二十日終於向李靚蕾道歉，承諾會把位在台北市、價值高達四‧八億台幣（約一千七百三十萬美元）的豪宅送給她，並宣布「暫時」退出娛樂圈以挽救他的演藝事業。
(台北時報張聖恩)
Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? (4/5) 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？(四） A: What do you get for the man who has everything? B: Are you thinking about what to get your father for Christmas? You’d better hurry. A: Yes, I’ve been racking my brains and cannot come up with anything. B: That’s where you’re going wrong. You should not try to think with your brain: let the answer come to you. Do what Yoda would do. Don’t think: feel. A: 對一個什麼都不缺的人，要怎麼送禮物啊？ B: 你要送聖誕禮物給你爸嗎？你最好動作快一點。 A: 對呀。我想破頭了，還是想不出來要送什麼好。 B: 你這樣做就不對了。你不要用頭腦去想，要讓答案自己來找你。學學《星際大戰》裡面的尤達，不要用想的，要用感覺的。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? (5/5) 公司的聖誕節聚餐 你會去嗎？（五） A: Did she put figs in this? B: Wow, one bite of the mince pie and you can tell? You have a very refined palate. A: Well, I always eat mince pies at Christmas time, but these taste special. Compliments to the chef! B: I will pass your comments on. She will be very happy. A: 這裡面放了無花果嗎？ B: 哇，這百果餡餅你才咬一口，就吃得出來啊？你的味覺真的很靈敏。 A: 每次過聖誕節，我都會吃百果餡餅，不過這些吃起來很特別。我給廚師一個讚！ B: 我會幫你傳話的。她聽了會很高興。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）