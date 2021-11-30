Osteoporosis is a silent killer of middle-aged and elderly people, so how to save one’s “skeleton fund” is an important dietary consideration for seniors. Cabbage, which is sometimes called the “national vegetable,” is said to be able to prevent osteoporosis. In this regard, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has clarified that simply eating cabbage is not enough.
The FDA says that cabbage does contain vitamin K, which can help the absorption of calcium and vitamin D, thus promoting bone metabolism, but to promote bone calcification you also need to get enough calcium. Foods that are rich in calcium include black sesame seeds, beans, nori seaweed, milk powder, milk and dairy products.
The FDA says that to prevent and treat osteoporosis, people should boost their dietary intake of calcium and vitamin D and do regular exercise, especially weight-bearing exercises such as jogging, walking and weight training, so as to increase bone density, strengthen muscles and slow down the loss of bone mass.
Photo: Tung Chen-kuo, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者佟振國
Apart from that, appropriate exposure to sunlight, avoiding behaviors that cause loss of bone mass, such as smoking tobacco, drinking alcohol and staying up late, and understanding nutrition are all necessary to keep your body healthy. If you have symptoms that you think might be caused by osteoporosis, you should promptly seek medical attention and follow your doctor’s advice to avoid missing the golden opportunity for treatment.
(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)
骨質疏鬆症是中老年人的無聲殺手，如何存「骨本」是銀髮族的飲食重點，而有「國民蔬菜」之稱的高麗菜便被傳說能預防骨鬆；對此，食品藥物管理署澄清，光是吃高麗菜還不夠。
Photo: Chen Hsien-yi, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者陳賢義
食藥署指出，雖然高麗菜裡含有維生素K，可幫助鈣質、維生素D的吸收，因此可促進骨骼的新陳代謝，但還要補充足夠的鈣質，才可促進骨骼鈣化。高鈣食物包含黑芝麻、豆枝、紫菜、奶粉、牛奶及乳製品等。
食藥署說，針對骨質疏鬆病人補鈣，會先建議攝取奶類，如果是年長者，則以低脂牛奶補充較好，蔬菜部分以深綠色蔬菜為主。
食藥署提醒，骨質疏鬆症的防治應增加飲食中鈣質與維生素D的攝取，並且規律運動，特別是從事荷重運動如慢跑、健走、重量訓練，以增強骨質的密度，強健肌肉，減緩骨質的流失。
此外，適時日曬陽光，並避免抽菸、喝酒、熬夜等造成骨質流失的行為，建立正確的營養攝取觀念，才能維持身體健康。如有疑似骨質疏鬆症之症狀，應立即就醫並遵醫囑治療，避免錯過黃金治療時機。
（自由時報）
LANGUAGE TIP
Nori is a kind of dried seaweed that is eaten in Japan, and this originally Japanese word can be found in English dictionaries. A similar food called laverbread is eaten in Wales and Ireland. Many English speakers will not know either of these words, but they will get the idea if you call it “dried seaweed.”
The 58th Golden Horse Awards will take place at the National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall on Saturday. “Drifting” is currently leading the nominees with 12 nods, closely followed by “The Soul,” “The Falls” and “Till We Meet Again” with 11 nods each. All the four movies, along with “American Girl,” are nominated for the prestigious Best Feature Film. The Golden Horses are also known as the Oscars of the Chinese world. This year, nominees for Best Leading Actor include Cheng Jen-shuo, Chang Chen, Roy Chiu, Francis Ng and Kai Ko; nominees for Best Leading Actress include Chen Shiang-chyi, Alyssa Chia, Gingle
A: One memorable moment for me was when we got lost and chanced upon that old fishing harbor. B: That was strange, wasn’t it? One minute we were riding along busy main roads, and then we took a wrong turning and ended up in a tranquil harbor, with not a single soul in sight. A: It was like a place that time forgot. I wish we could have just stayed there. A: 對我來說很難忘的是，那個我們迷路以後無意間走到的老漁港。 B: 真是不可思議，對吧？上一分鐘我們還騎在交通繁忙的主要道路上，然後我們轉錯彎，就到了一個靜悄悄的海港，半個人都沒有。 A: 就像是到了一個被時間遺忘的地方。真希望我們能就這樣待在那裡。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
That was tough going (4/5) 這段路還蠻難騎的（四） B: I can see why you liked resting in the quiet fishing harbor, but I much preferred the bustling port we biked through on the third day. A: I wasn’t so keen on that. B: I know you weren’t. You were paying so much attention to the boats, you rode straight into the railings and fell headfirst into the water. A: It wasn’t funny. I could have really hurt myself. B: 我可以理解你為什麼喜歡待在那個安靜的漁港，可是我比較喜歡第三天行程我們騎車經過的那個熱鬧的港口。 A: 我不太喜歡那裡。 B: 我知道你不喜歡。你一直在看船，結果撞到欄杆，倒栽蔥跌到水裡。 A: 這一點都不好笑。我可能會受重傷欸。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
B: You know, you’re right. It was all about the journey. It’s been a great trip. A: We’ve seen all kinds of scenery, from craggy coastlines to tranquil fishing ports to wonderful vistas in the mountains. B: So now we can just sit back and enjoy this beautiful scenery as the sun goes down. A: We can’t stay too long. This might be the symbolic end to the trip, but we still have to ride down from the mountain, and the light is fading fast. B: 你知道嗎，你說的沒錯，重要的是過程。這趟旅程真的很棒。 A: 我們看遍了各種景色，從崎嶇陡峭的海岸，到安靜的漁港，還有山間的美麗景色。 B: 那我們現在就可以好好坐下來，享受夕陽美景。 A: 我們不能待太久啦。這雖然是象徵性的終點，可是我們還得要騎下山，天色很快就要暗了。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings