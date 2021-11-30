Cabbage plus high-calcium foods can prevent osteoporosis 高麗菜加高鈣食物 能預防骨質疏鬆症

Osteoporosis is a silent killer of middle-aged and elderly people, so how to save one’s “skeleton fund” is an important dietary consideration for seniors. Cabbage, which is sometimes called the “national vegetable,” is said to be able to prevent osteoporosis. In this regard, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has clarified that simply eating cabbage is not enough.

The FDA says that cabbage does contain vitamin K, which can help the absorption of calcium and vitamin D, thus promoting bone metabolism, but to promote bone calcification you also need to get enough calcium. Foods that are rich in calcium include black sesame seeds, beans, nori seaweed, milk powder, milk and dairy products.

The FDA says that to prevent and treat osteoporosis, people should boost their dietary intake of calcium and vitamin D and do regular exercise, especially weight-bearing exercises such as jogging, walking and weight training, so as to increase bone density, strengthen muscles and slow down the loss of bone mass.

A cabbage and other vegetables. 一顆高麗菜及其他蔬菜。 Photo: Tung Chen-kuo, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者佟振國

Apart from that, appropriate exposure to sunlight, avoiding behaviors that cause loss of bone mass, such as smoking tobacco, drinking alcohol and staying up late, and understanding nutrition are all necessary to keep your body healthy. If you have symptoms that you think might be caused by osteoporosis, you should promptly seek medical attention and follow your doctor’s advice to avoid missing the golden opportunity for treatment.

(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)

骨質疏鬆症是中老年人的無聲殺手，如何存「骨本」是銀髮族的飲食重點，而有「國民蔬菜」之稱的高麗菜便被傳說能預防骨鬆；對此，食品藥物管理署澄清，光是吃高麗菜還不夠。

Farmer Lai Yang-hsi holds normal-sized and “baby” cabbages in Taitung County on Oct. 25. 農夫賴陽喜手上拿一顆正常大小的高麗菜和一顆「高麗菜寶寶」，十月二十五日攝於台東縣。 Photo: Chen Hsien-yi, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者陳賢義

食藥署指出，雖然高麗菜裡含有維生素K，可幫助鈣質、維生素D的吸收，因此可促進骨骼的新陳代謝，但還要補充足夠的鈣質，才可促進骨骼鈣化。高鈣食物包含黑芝麻、豆枝、紫菜、奶粉、牛奶及乳製品等。

食藥署說，針對骨質疏鬆病人補鈣，會先建議攝取奶類，如果是年長者，則以低脂牛奶補充較好，蔬菜部分以深綠色蔬菜為主。

食藥署提醒，骨質疏鬆症的防治應增加飲食中鈣質與維生素D的攝取，並且規律運動，特別是從事荷重運動如慢跑、健走、重量訓練，以增強骨質的密度，強健肌肉，減緩骨質的流失。

此外，適時日曬陽光，並避免抽菸、喝酒、熬夜等造成骨質流失的行為，建立正確的營養攝取觀念，才能維持身體健康。如有疑似骨質疏鬆症之症狀，應立即就醫並遵醫囑治療，避免錯過黃金治療時機。

（自由時報）

LANGUAGE TIP

Nori is a kind of dried seaweed that is eaten in Japan, and this originally Japanese word can be found in English dictionaries. A similar food called laverbread is eaten in Wales and Ireland. Many English speakers will not know either of these words, but they will get the idea if you call it “dried seaweed.”