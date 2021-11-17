Singer Crowd Lu is set to stage a concert at the Kaohsiung Music Center on Saturday, becoming the first artist to put on a solo concert at the venue since its opening on Oct. 31. The 5,500-capacity center by the Port of Kaohsiung is a new landmark for pop music in southern Taiwan.
Lu also achieved a personal milestone last year by winning not only multiple Golden Melody Awards for music but also a Golden Bell Award for TV and a Golden Horse Award for a movie. To allow more fans to participate in the concert, the show will be streamed online, with tickets for the online version priced at NT$289 (US$10.4) each.
Meanwhile, as the Taipei Arena finally reopened after Taiwan relaxed various restrictions for the COVID-19 pandemic, Lu, along with artists such as Greeny Wu, E.SO and boyband 831, performed for PChome’s 1111 concert on Wednesday last week.
歌手盧廣仲週六將在高雄流行音樂中心開唱，成為高流十月三十一日正式開幕以來，首位在此舉辦售票個人演唱會的藝人。位於高雄港旁的高流可容納五千五百名觀眾，可說是南台灣流行樂的新地標。
盧廣仲在去年更達成集滿「三金」的個人里程碑，不只得過音樂金曲獎，還得到電視金鐘獎及電影金馬獎殊榮。為了讓更多粉絲參與他的高流演唱會，這次演出將在網路上同步進行，線上票價則一律兩百八十九元（約十‧四美元）。
而在台灣鬆綁多項防疫規定後，台北小巨蛋終於解封，首場演唱會「雙11 PChome來了」上週三登場，特別邀請盧廣仲及吳青峰、瘦子、八三夭等多組藝人唱翻小巨蛋。
A new hot spring area will open to the public on Dec. 8 following a six-month delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Located within the extremely popular Cingshuei Geothermal Park, managed by the Yilan County Government, the hot spring will be marketed as “Cingshuei Springs.” During the first week of operation, the hot spring baths will open its doors to 120 people per day to bathe free of charge. Cingshuei Geothermal Park is a natural alkaline hot spring area and the park already boasts a hot spring pool for cooking food in addition to foot baths. Yilan County Government invested NT$77
A: I just went upstairs to ask the neighbors in the apartment above us to keep the noise down. B: I think it worked. They stopped a few minutes after you went up. A: That’s funny. I knocked, but nobody answered. I didn’t even get the chance to complain to them. B: Do they have a security peephole in the door? A: I think they do, yes. B: That explains it. One look at your seething face on the other side of the door would have told them everything they needed to know. A: 我剛剛到樓上去，叫樓上的鄰居小聲一點。 B: 這有用欸。你上去幾分鐘以後，他們就停了。 A: 真奇怪，我去敲過門，可是都沒人來應門。我連抱怨的機會都沒有。 B:
Can I mail instant noodles overseas? (1/5) 泡麵可以寄到國外嗎？（一） A: Hey, can I mail instant noodles overseas? B: You can’t send the kind containing meat, whether it’s in those aluminum foil soft pouches or as dried meat in the flavoring packet. A: Will they actually open them up to check? B: I wouldn’t chance it if I were you. I once sent tea leaves to Australia, because I know that tea leaves are OK, but in the end customs destroyed them, because there were dried fruit inclusions mixed in with the tea leaves. A: What? That’s not allowed? Their quarantine is so strict! B: Every country has its
I’m going to find a professional to look at it (4/5) 我去找專業的來看一下（四） A: Are you any good at unblocking drains? The kitchen sink is draining really slowly. B: I’m an expert in unblocking drains. You have a few choices, depending on how stubborn the blockage is. A: I’ve already tried pouring boiling water down there and using a plunger. Neither has worked. B: I have a flexible drain rod with a brush at the end somewhere at home. I’ll bring it over. A: 你會通水管嗎？廚房水槽排水的速度好慢喔！ B: 我是通水管專家。依堵塞的嚴重程度，你有幾種選擇。 A: 我已經倒熱水進去，而且還用吸把疏通過了，結果都沒有用。 B: 家裡有一支通水管條，可以彎曲，末端還有一支刷子，我去拿過來。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.