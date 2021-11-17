Crowd Lu becomes first to rock Kaohsiung Music Center 高流開幕、小巨蛋解封 「三金」歌手盧廣仲開唱

Singer Crowd Lu is set to stage a concert at the Kaohsiung Music Center on Saturday, becoming the first artist to put on a solo concert at the venue since its opening on Oct. 31. The 5,500-capacity center by the Port of Kaohsiung is a new landmark for pop music in southern Taiwan.

Lu also achieved a personal milestone last year by winning not only multiple Golden Melody Awards for music but also a Golden Bell Award for TV and a Golden Horse Award for a movie. To allow more fans to participate in the concert, the show will be streamed online, with tickets for the online version priced at NT$289 (US$10.4) each.

Meanwhile, as the Taipei Arena finally reopened after Taiwan relaxed various restrictions for the COVID-19 pandemic, Lu, along with artists such as Greeny Wu, E.SO and boyband 831, performed for PChome’s 1111 concert on Wednesday last week.

The Kaohsiung Music Center stands by the Port of Kaohsiung on April 30. 高雄流行音樂中心四月三十日矗立於高雄港。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

歌手盧廣仲週六將在高雄流行音樂中心開唱，成為高流十月三十一日正式開幕以來，首位在此舉辦售票個人演唱會的藝人。位於高雄港旁的高流可容納五千五百名觀眾，可說是南台灣流行樂的新地標。

盧廣仲在去年更達成集滿「三金」的個人里程碑，不只得過音樂金曲獎，還得到電視金鐘獎及電影金馬獎殊榮。為了讓更多粉絲參與他的高流演唱會，這次演出將在網路上同步進行，線上票價則一律兩百八十九元（約十‧四美元）。

而在台灣鬆綁多項防疫規定後，台北小巨蛋終於解封，首場演唱會「雙11 PChome來了」上週三登場，特別邀請盧廣仲及吳青峰、瘦子、八三夭等多組藝人唱翻小巨蛋。

（台北時報張聖恩〉