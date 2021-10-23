Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
South Korean films and TV series have in the last few years rapidly swept across the cultural scenes of Asia, Europe and the US. South Korean culture has become so popular that the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) last month added 26 Korean words to its latest edition. According to reporting by CNN, the term “K-pop” was added to the OED’s corpus in 2016 following two decades of South Korean idol groups and pop music taking the world by storm and garnering millions of fans in the process. In addition to pop music, South Korean film and TV drama has built a global
You can still eat what you want (1/5) 你想吃的還是可以吃（一） A: You’ve been reading that for ages, and you’re still on the same page? I’m already on to the next chapter! B: I don’t know what’s up with me. I’ve read these sentences again and again many times, but it’s just not going into my brain. I keep nodding off. A: Could it be because you’ve just eaten? B: Perhaps. It’s like every time I eat, my work efficiency and ability to read goes through the floor. A: That’s because your blood rushes to your stomach. A: 你怎麼看了老半天，還是在這一頁啊？我已經看到下一章了耶！ B: 不知道怎麼搞的，這幾個句子我反反覆覆看了好多遍，可是它就是沒辦法輸入我的腦袋。我頭腦昏昏沉沉的。 A: 會不會是因為你剛吃飽啊？ B: 或許吧。好像我每次吃過飯，工作和讀書的效率都會變得很差。 A: 因為你的血液都跑到腸胃裡去了。 (Translated by Paul Cooper,
You can still eat what you want (2/5) 你想吃的還是可以吃（二） A: What did you have for lunch that has made you this tired? B: Today I had congee. But I usually eat fried rice or noodles. A: No wonder. Those are all refined starch, they’ll send your blood sugar sky high and make you want to sleep. B: Why will refined starch send your blood sugar levels through the roof? A: Because they’re easily digestible, and they will dump a load of glucose into your blood in one go, like turning the faucet on full. B: So how do I stop the water gushing out? A: 你午餐是吃了什麼啊，讓你這麼想睡？ B: 我今天吃的是粥。不過我一般比較常吃炒飯或是麵。 A:
You can still eat what you want (3/5) 你想吃的還是可以吃（三） A: Foods with non-refined starch, such as brown rice, whole grain bread and oats are less easy to digest, so they will release the glucose more slowly and steadily, just like if you turn on the faucet more carefully, so that your blood sugar won’t jump up all of a sudden. B: So we should eat more non-refined starchy foods, is that right? A: Yes, so you should be eating less of foods such as white rice, noodles, white bread, cakes and cookies — because these are all refined. B: I’ve been hearing the phrase “low GI diet” a lot recently, is this