You can still eat what you want (3/5) 你想吃的還是可以吃（三） A: Foods with non-refined starch, such as brown rice, whole grain bread and oats are less easy to digest, so they will release the glucose more slowly and steadily, just like if you turn on the faucet more carefully, so that your blood sugar won’t jump up all of a sudden. B: So we should eat more non-refined starchy foods, is that right? A: Yes, so you should be eating less of foods such as white rice, noodles, white bread, cakes and cookies — because these are all refined. B: I’ve been hearing the phrase “low GI diet” a lot recently, is this