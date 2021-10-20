The original Superman Clark Kent fell for a journalist, and his son Jonathan Kent is doing the same, although this time the new Superman is falling in love with a man. On Oct. 11, to coincide with US “National Coming Out Day,” DC Comics announced that the new Superman will have a romance with male reporter Jay Nakamura.
The couple will even kiss in a comic to be published next month, the publisher said, describing the new Superman as “bisexual.” As CNN commented, Jon will not be the first queer superhero when he comes out as bisexual next month, but he will be one of the most visible. “Jonathan defies stereotypes about sexuality and masculinity that have shaped the character and the superhero genre for generations.”
As people’s acceptance of the LGBT community continues to grow in recent years, Gallup’s latest poll finds 5.6 percent of US adults, or 14.5 million, self-identify as LGBT.
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
上一代超人克拉克肯特愛上一位記者，現在他兒子強納生肯特也一樣愛上一位記者。不同的是，新一代超人所愛的是個男人！美國DC漫畫公司在十月十一日、「全國出櫃日」當天宣布，新超人和男記者中村杰將展開一段浪漫關係。
出版公司還說，這對情侶在下個月即將發行的漫畫中，甚至還有親吻的橋段，強調新超人是「雙性戀」。CNN新聞網評論，小強正式出櫃後雖然不是首位同志超級英雄，但絕對會是最顯眼的。並指出︰「強納生挑戰了性別認同及男子氣概的刻板印象，這種印象多年來形塑了超級英雄的角色與類型。」
近年來，隨著人們對同志族群的接受持續上升，據蓋洛普公司最新的民調顯示，在美國的成年人中約有百分之五‧六，也就是將近一千四百五十萬人，公開出櫃自己是同志。
(台北時報張聖恩)
South Korean films and TV series have in the last few years rapidly swept across the cultural scenes of Asia, Europe and the US. South Korean culture has become so popular that the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) last month added 26 Korean words to its latest edition. According to reporting by CNN, the term “K-pop” was added to the OED’s corpus in 2016 following two decades of South Korean idol groups and pop music taking the world by storm and garnering millions of fans in the process. In addition to pop music, South Korean film and TV drama has built a global
A: Well, we've arrived, but no thanks to the bike route map app. B: Actually, it was pretty useful in the end. It did show us some good route options away from the main road. A: Oh, well if that's the case, I take back my words. That last stretch of road through small villages was beautiful. B: Yes, don't judge an app by the bonehead who uses it without working out how to use it first. A: 我們到了。不過我對你那個自行車路線圖App敬謝不敏。 B: 其實這個App到最後還蠻有用的。它標示了一些主要道路之外不錯的路線。 A: 喔，如果是這樣的話，那我收回我的話。最後穿過幾個小村莊的那段路真的很美。 B: 對呀。不要因為某個笨蛋沒先搞懂怎麼用，就對那個App妄下評斷。
You can still eat what you want (1/5) 你想吃的還是可以吃（一） A: You’ve been reading that for ages, and you’re still on the same page? I’m already on to the next chapter! B: I don’t know what’s up with me. I’ve read these sentences again and again many times, but it’s just not going into my brain. I keep nodding off. A: Could it be because you’ve just eaten? B: Perhaps. It’s like every time I eat, my work efficiency and ability to read goes through the floor. A: That’s because your blood rushes to your stomach. A: 你怎麼看了老半天，還是在這一頁啊？我已經看到下一章了耶！ B: 不知道怎麼搞的，這幾個句子我反反覆覆看了好多遍，可是它就是沒辦法輸入我的腦袋。我頭腦昏昏沉沉的。 A: 會不會是因為你剛吃飽啊？ B: 或許吧。好像我每次吃過飯，工作和讀書的效率都會變得很差。 A: 因為你的血液都跑到腸胃裡去了。 (Translated by Paul Cooper,