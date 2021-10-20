New Superman Jon Kent is ‘coming out’ as bisexual 新超人愛上記者男友 即將公開「出櫃」

The original Superman Clark Kent fell for a journalist, and his son Jonathan Kent is doing the same, although this time the new Superman is falling in love with a man. On Oct. 11, to coincide with US “National Coming Out Day,” DC Comics announced that the new Superman will have a romance with male reporter Jay Nakamura.

The couple will even kiss in a comic to be published next month, the publisher said, describing the new Superman as “bisexual.” As CNN commented, Jon will not be the first queer superhero when he comes out as bisexual next month, but he will be one of the most visible. “Jonathan defies stereotypes about sexuality and masculinity that have shaped the character and the superhero genre for generations.”

As people’s acceptance of the LGBT community continues to grow in recent years, Gallup’s latest poll finds 5.6 percent of US adults, or 14.5 million, self-identify as LGBT.

An illustration of Superman Jon Kent and reporter Jay Nakamura. 超人強肯特和記者中村杰之示意圖。 Photo: Reuters 照片：路透

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

上一代超人克拉克肯特愛上一位記者，現在他兒子強納生肯特也一樣愛上一位記者。不同的是，新一代超人所愛的是個男人！美國DC漫畫公司在十月十一日、「全國出櫃日」當天宣布，新超人和男記者中村杰將展開一段浪漫關係。

出版公司還說，這對情侶在下個月即將發行的漫畫中，甚至還有親吻的橋段，強調新超人是「雙性戀」。CNN新聞網評論，小強正式出櫃後雖然不是首位同志超級英雄，但絕對會是最顯眼的。並指出︰「強納生挑戰了性別認同及男子氣概的刻板印象，這種印象多年來形塑了超級英雄的角色與類型。」

近年來，隨著人們對同志族群的接受持續上升，據蓋洛普公司最新的民調顯示，在美國的成年人中約有百分之五‧六，也就是將近一千四百五十萬人，公開出櫃自己是同志。

(台北時報張聖恩)