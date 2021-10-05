An Internet rumor says that muscular soreness after exercise is caused by a buildup of lactic acid. According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Health Promotion Administration (HPA), research indicates that lactic acid returns to normal levels within a few hours after exercise. Sore muscles after exercise are generally a case of delayed-onset muscle soreness — or DOMS for short — which is caused by damage and tears to the muscles and abnormalities in the connective tissue, and it lasts for about one to three days.
The HPA says that, when looking for ways to alleviate DOMS, the first thing is to remember to do some passive stretching after exercise. If you do not normally get much exercise and suddenly do some movements that are too intense, it can easily cause muscle soreness, so it is advisable to increase exercise intensity bit by bit. If your muscles are already sore, the HPA recommends resting for a while.
Research carried out in Taiwan and abroad shows that methods used to relieve DOMS include cold compresses, alternate cold and heat, massage and stretching, but cold-water therapy does not help with recovery. Massage does not help much, either, as it can only alleviate the sensation of pain. Anti-inflammatory supplements such as curcumin or tart cherry juice can reduce inflammation and relieve DOMS, while heat therapy and stretching can also help your muscles recover.
Photo courtesy of Beigang Hospital 照片：北港醫院提供
(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)
網路謠傳運動後會肌肉痠痛是乳酸堆積所致。對此，衛生福利部國民健康署澄清，有研究顯示乳酸在運動後幾小時內，就會恢復正常。運動後肌肉痠痛通常是「延遲性肌肉痠痛」（delayed-onset muscle soreness，簡稱DOMS），由於肌肉的損傷分裂、結締組織異常所引起，大約持續一天至三天左右。
國健署表示，減緩「延遲性肌肉痠痛」的方法，首先是運動後記得進行靜態伸展，若平時缺乏運動習慣，突然進行過度激烈的運動容易引起肌肉痠痛，建議漸進式增加運動強度。如果已有肌肉痠痛現象建議先休息。
Photo: Hsu Li-chuan, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者許麗娟
另外國內外研究也指出，過去解決「延遲性肌肉痠痛」的方法，有冰敷、冷熱交替、按摩、伸展等等，但冷水療法並不會有恢復的療效，按摩對恢復也無太大影響，僅能減少疼痛感；而抗炎補充劑，如薑黃素或酸櫻桃汁，則能減少炎症和延遲性肌肉酸痛；熱療、伸展，也能幫助肌肉恢復。
（自由時報）
