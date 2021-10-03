During the early hours of Tuesday morning, Tainan celebrated the 2,571st anniversary of the birth of Confucius by holding an ancient sacrificial ritual at the city’s Confucius Temple, also known as the “first academy of Taiwan.” Many members of the public came to experience the tradition, including a group of exchange students from the Czech Republic. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event’s organizers canceled the practice of plucking the hairs around the eyes and ears of a sacrificed ox (which is believed to generate wisdom, according to folk tradition), and replaced it with a tree-planting ceremony to commemorate the completion of a restoration project at the temple.
Aside from the hair plucking, the traditional ceremony was carried out as normal, with Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che acting as Master of Rites and students from Tainan Municipal Jhongyi Elementary School lined up in six rows and six columns to perform a liuyi (six-row) dance to pay respect to Confucius. The ceremony commenced at the crack of dawn at 5am and lasted for approximately one hour.
All of the participants were wearing masks to comply with pandemic prevention measures and, although the crowds were smaller than in previous years, a sizeable number of people came to observe the traditional rites. In addition to students from Tainan Municipal Jhongyi Elementary School, a group of Czech exchange students studying Taiwanese history at Tunghai University attended the ceremony wearing masks embossed with the national flags of Taiwan and the Czech Republic to experience a unique aspect of Taiwanese culture.
Photo: Liu Wan-chun, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報劉婉君
(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)
台南市各界週二清晨在「全台首學」孔廟，舉行孔子誕辰兩千五百七十一週年釋奠典禮，不少民眾到場觀禮，還有捷克交換生也來感受傳統的祭孔，而受到疫情影響，主辦單位今年取消拔智慧毛活動，改以植樹紀念孔廟古蹟修復工程完工。
台南祭孔依古禮進行，由台南市長黃偉哲擔任正獻官，忠義國小佾生演出「六佾舞」，釋奠典禮於清晨五時開始，歷時約一小時。
Photo: Liu Wan-chun, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報劉婉君
因應防疫，所有參與人員均戴著口罩，現場觀禮民眾雖較往年略減，但仍有不少人前往觀禮，忠義國小也帶領學生參加，其中還有多位到台灣學習台灣歷史的東海大學捷克交換生，也戴著有台灣與捷克國旗的口罩來體驗台灣文化。
(自由時報劉婉君)
Photo: Liu Wan-chun, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報劉婉君
On Sept. 11, a 31-year-old man, surnamed Chi, who lives in Taoyuan rode his off-road motorcycle to the area around Gaotaishan in Hsinchu County’s Jianshih Township, but soon lost contact with his companion. He was only left with his bike, along with his backpack, which had his cellphone inside. Thanks to a concerted effort, on the morning of Sept. 17 Chi was finally found on the bank of a stream near the Jinping hot springs, from where he was carried down the mountain and taken to hospital. “Mountain forest goddess” Chan Chiao-yu, who is an experienced mountaineer and often takes part
After being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world premiere of “No Time to Die,” the 25th in the James Bond franchise, was held in London on Tuesday, UK time. In addition to actor Daniel Craig, who plays the role of the legendary 007 agent for the last time, members of the British royal family were also joined by medical workers and military personnel. Craig has been praised for his performance in the previous four Bond films — including “Casino Royale” (2006), “Quantum of Solace” (2008), “Skyfall” (2012) and “Spectre” (2015). Co-producer Barbara Broccoli said they chose Craig because he would
A: Hi, I’m looking to buy a new bike. I want to do long trips, but I’d also like to do some hill climbing. B: Well, for hill climbing I would recommend this carbon fiber road bike. The largest sprocket on the cassette has 32 teeth: that will get you up steep hills. A: I’d heard carbon-fiber frames are expensive. Have you got anything less expensive? B: Aluminum frames are less expensive, but they’re also heavier, so they’re more difficult to climb hills with, and they don’t absorb the shock from bumps in the road so well, so
Are you using that to commute? (1/5) 你要騎去上班嗎？（一） A: Nice bike! Are you using that to commute? B: Well, yes, but I bought it for exercise. A: Are there some good places for off-roading around here? B: No, I’m thinking of going on a long distance trip. See, I’ve had a rack fitted so I can put panniers on the back. A: Cool. Mind if I join you? I’ll need to buy a bike though. A: 你這腳踏車不錯嘛！你要騎去上班嗎？ B: 嗯，對，不過我是為了要運動才買的。 A: 這附近有可以騎越野車的地方嗎？ B: 沒有啦，我是想要騎長程。你看，我已經裝了自行車貨架，就可以掛馬鞍袋了。 A: 酷！我可以加入嗎？不過我得要先買輛自行車才行。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯）