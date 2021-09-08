Disney, several foreign channels to cease operations in Taiwan 迪士尼等頻道將停播 影音版圖重組

After over 26 years of services, Disney Channel Taiwan on CH23 announced late last month plans to terminate operations in Taiwan starting Jan. 1 next year. The decision was made to make way for Disney+, a “video on demand” over-the-top streaming platform that is set to hit the Taiwanese market in November.

The Fox Networks Group’s Taiwan branch is also set to close five of its TV channels on Oct. 1. The five channels include Fox Crime, Fox Family Movies, FX, Channel V and Nat Geo People, which are currently available via Chunghwa Telecom Co’s multimedia-on-demand (MOD) or cable TV services. Its Fox News Channel is going to end on Jan. 1, too.

As foreign channels withdraw from Taiwan, Central News Agency launched TaiwanPlus (Taiwan+), a new English-language streaming platform on Aug. 30. Funded by the Ministry of Culture, the free video platform is the country’s first streaming platform targeting the English-speaking audience, as it tries to promote Taiwan to the world.

A still from Disney’s 59th animated feature “Raya and the Last Dragon.” 迪士尼公司第五十九部動畫電影《尋龍使者：拉雅》劇照。 Photo courtesy of Disney 照片：迪士尼提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

來台已超過二十六年，迪士尼頻道（二十三頻道）於上月底宣布，將自明年一月一日起停止營運，以讓位給線上平台「Disney+」，該「隨選視訊」線上影音平台預計在十一月進軍台灣市場。

而福斯傳媒集團的台灣分公司亦宣布，將自十月一日起停播旗下的五個頻道。這些頻道包括︰福斯警匪頻道、福斯家庭電影頻道、FX、Channel V國際娛樂台、國家地理悠人頻道，他們目前是透過中華電信MOD平台或有線電視系統收看，此外福斯新聞頻道將自明年一月一日起停播。

隨著多家國外頻道將退出台灣，中央社推出的全英語串流平台「Taiwan+」則在八月三十日開播。該免費影音平台由文化部資助，是台灣第一個針對英語人士推出的本土平台，希望藉此將台灣行銷至全世界。

(台北時報張聖恩)