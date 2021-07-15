A: You have some foam on your lip, do you want to wipe it off?
B: Oh, thanks. Therein lies the joy of drinking cappuccinos.
A: Your coffee machine has a steam hose for making foam, so you can do all kinds of things, even latte art!
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Yep, I’ve put in a lot of practice. I used to be really into my latte art, I even took classes in it, I could make all kinds of designs: hearts, bears, cats, roses…
A: Really? That’s pretty impressive. Will you teach me?
A: 你嘴唇上有奶泡，要不要擦一下？
B: 喔，謝謝。喝卡布奇諾就是這麼過癮！
A: 你這咖啡機有蒸氣管可以打奶泡，可以做出的咖啡就更多樣了，還可以拉花！
B: 對呀，我練了好久喔！以前好迷拉花，還特別去學，什麼心形的、小熊、小貓、玫瑰花這些圖案都會做。
A: 真的？好厲害喔！我要拜你為師！
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
“Therein lies the joy of. . .”
The language is a little archaic. It’s used here to convey light sarcasm.
