SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I take my coffee black (4/5) 我喜歡黑咖啡（四）

A: You have some foam on your lip, do you want to wipe it off?

B: Oh, thanks. Therein lies the joy of drinking cappuccinos.

A: Your coffee machine has a steam hose for making foam, so you can do all kinds of things, even latte art!

Pouring foam into a coffee cup to make latte art. 將奶泡倒入一杯咖啡製作拉花。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Yep, I’ve put in a lot of practice. I used to be really into my latte art, I even took classes in it, I could make all kinds of designs: hearts, bears, cats, roses…

A: Really? That’s pretty impressive. Will you teach me?

A: 你嘴唇上有奶泡，要不要擦一下？

B: 喔，謝謝。喝卡布奇諾就是這麼過癮！

A: 你這咖啡機有蒸氣管可以打奶泡，可以做出的咖啡就更多樣了，還可以拉花！

B: 對呀，我練了好久喔！以前好迷拉花，還特別去學，什麼心形的、小熊、小貓、玫瑰花這些圖案都會做。

A: 真的？好厲害喔！我要拜你為師！

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)