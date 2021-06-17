A: I forgot my protective goggles; chopping these onions is making me cry.
B: Protective goggles won’t do you any good! I put on swimming goggles. When I was naughty as a kid, my parents would make me chop onions as punishment.
A: That’s a pretty constructive way to punish someone. When you’re done, you have chopped onions you can eat.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: I’ve cracked an egg into a bowl and beaten it. And I’ve chopped the garlic.
A: Groovy. So we’re all set.
B: I’m putting some oil into the wok. I’ll wait for it to heat up, then I’ll add the garlic and onions and fry until fragrant.
A: 我忘了戴護目鏡，切洋蔥切得眼淚直流。
B: 戴護目鏡也沒用吧！我都戴蛙鏡。我小時候如果頑皮搗蛋，我爸媽就會罰我切洋蔥。
A: 這種處罰方式還蠻有建設性的。處罰完了，就有切好的洋蔥可以吃了。
B: 我打了一顆蛋在碗裡，已經打散了。蒜末我也切好了。
A: 太好了，一切都準備就緒了。
B: 我把油倒進炒菜鍋，等油熱了，就把蒜和洋蔥放進去爆香。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Cooking terminology
Cooking vocabulary is quite specialized. Eggs are cracked and beaten, vegetables are chopped, sliced, diced or julienned (look it up), sauces are brought to the boil or a simmer, herbs and aromatics are “fried until fragrant.”
