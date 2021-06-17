SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Why don’t we make some egg fried rice? (4/5) 我們來做蛋炒飯好了！（四）

A: I forgot my protective goggles; chopping these onions is making me cry.

B: Protective goggles won’t do you any good! I put on swimming goggles. When I was naughty as a kid, my parents would make me chop onions as punishment.

A: That’s a pretty constructive way to punish someone. When you’re done, you have chopped onions you can eat.

Chopped garlic and green onions and diced onion.切好的蒜末、青蔥及洋蔥丁。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I’ve cracked an egg into a bowl and beaten it. And I’ve chopped the garlic.

A: Groovy. So we’re all set.

B: I’m putting some oil into the wok. I’ll wait for it to heat up, then I’ll add the garlic and onions and fry until fragrant.

A: 我忘了戴護目鏡，切洋蔥切得眼淚直流。

B: 戴護目鏡也沒用吧！我都戴蛙鏡。我小時候如果頑皮搗蛋，我爸媽就會罰我切洋蔥。

A: 這種處罰方式還蠻有建設性的。處罰完了，就有切好的洋蔥可以吃了。

B: 我打了一顆蛋在碗裡，已經打散了。蒜末我也切好了。

A: 太好了，一切都準備就緒了。

B: 我把油倒進炒菜鍋，等油熱了，就把蒜和洋蔥放進去爆香。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.