SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

How are you finding the distance learning? (3/5) 你對遠距上課感想如何？（三）

A: One thing I don’t miss about working in the office, however, is the commute. Some people say they like to read on the bus, but I get travel sickness doing that, so time spent on public transport is dead time to me.

B: Yeah, I love the fact that I can just roll out of bed two minutes before class starts, and don’t even need to get fully dressed.

A: Ha, yeah, I just need to make sure I have a shirt and tie on when I attend virtual meetings. Other than that, it’s comfortable clothes all the way.

A man takes a coffee break. 休息時間喝杯咖啡。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Also, I don’t need to lug my books to school and back every day. All my materials are close at hand, on my desk or on the shelf.

A: 可是有一件事，讓我不會想念到辦公室上班，那就是通勤。有些人說他們喜歡在公車上看書，可是我會暈車，所以花在大眾運輸上的時間，我什麼事都不能做。

B: 對呀，我現在只要在上課前兩分鐘起床就好了，而且還不需要穿戴整齊，這樣我很喜歡。

A: 哈，對呀，我參加視訊會議的時候，只要穿襯衫打領帶就可以了。除此之外，可以一整天都穿著舒服的衣服。

B: 而且我也不用每天把書扛到學校去，然後再扛回來。所有的教材都在手邊，在我書桌上或是書架上。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.