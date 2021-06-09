A: One thing I don’t miss about working in the office, however, is the commute. Some people say they like to read on the bus, but I get travel sickness doing that, so time spent on public transport is dead time to me.
B: Yeah, I love the fact that I can just roll out of bed two minutes before class starts, and don’t even need to get fully dressed.
A: Ha, yeah, I just need to make sure I have a shirt and tie on when I attend virtual meetings. Other than that, it’s comfortable clothes all the way.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Also, I don’t need to lug my books to school and back every day. All my materials are close at hand, on my desk or on the shelf.
A: 可是有一件事，讓我不會想念到辦公室上班，那就是通勤。有些人說他們喜歡在公車上看書，可是我會暈車，所以花在大眾運輸上的時間，我什麼事都不能做。
B: 對呀，我現在只要在上課前兩分鐘起床就好了，而且還不需要穿戴整齊，這樣我很喜歡。
A: 哈，對呀，我參加視訊會議的時候，只要穿襯衫打領帶就可以了。除此之外，可以一整天都穿著舒服的衣服。
B: 而且我也不用每天把書扛到學校去，然後再扛回來。所有的教材都在手邊，在我書桌上或是書架上。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Roll out of bed
Set phrase meaning to get out of bed, but implying that you are doing so later than usual.
A: So, how are you finding the distance learning? B: It took a bit of getting used to at first, but I’m gradually getting to understand there are advantages and disadvantages. A: I know exactly what you mean. I’ve been working from home for the last six months, and it’s not without its benefits. B: I agree, on balance I would say the pros largely outweigh the cons. A: 你對遠距上課感想如何？ B: 一開始要花點時間適應，不過我慢慢了解到它的好處跟壞處。 A: 我完全知道你的意思。我已經在家工作六個月了，發現這也不是沒有好處。 B: 我同意。總體來說，我覺得好處比壞處多。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.