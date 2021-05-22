SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You need to change the way you use water (4/5) 你用水有一些壞習慣（四） A: Hey, the news says that the water levels in the reservoirs throughout Taiwan are already at record lows, and that some reservoirs will only be able to supply water for another two weeks! B: God, that’s terrible. What will we do then? A: We start conserving water now! Bring the buckets over here and fill them up, and then we’ll use a scoop and take out only what we need. B: Thankfully, we have a water tower to give us a buffer, but god only knows how long it will last. A: I remember the last water restrictions, we