High temperatures over the last few weeks, more like what one would expect at the height of summer, have caused many students to complain about the oppressive heat. During an administrative report delivered to the Nantou County Council on Friday, Nantou County Commissioner Lin Ming-chen thanked Premier Su Tseng-chang for taking on board his suggestion by allocating funds from the central government's Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program to install air conditioning in all of the nation's elementary and high schools. Lin reported that his administration has also committed an additional NT$100 million to the project and has already put the air conditioning
You need to change the way you use water (4/5) 你用水有一些壞習慣（四） A: Hey, the news says that the water levels in the reservoirs throughout Taiwan are already at record lows, and that some reservoirs will only be able to supply water for another two weeks! B: God, that’s terrible. What will we do then? A: We start conserving water now! Bring the buckets over here and fill them up, and then we’ll use a scoop and take out only what we need. B: Thankfully, we have a water tower to give us a buffer, but god only knows how long it will last. A: I remember the last water restrictions, we
You need to change the way you use water (1/5) 你用水有一些壞習慣 （一） A: Hey, how come you’re washing your car? You haven’t given any thought to the drastic water shortage we’re having at the moment? This is the most serious drought we’ve had in 50 years! B: Every time I wash my car, it rains, making my car dirty again. It’s like it’s a kind of prayer for rain. A: Oh, come on. You’re just being selfish. B: Ah, it’s not like the water is expensive. A: So you will only understand the value of conserving water if the government puts up the water rates? A: 哇，你怎麼在洗車？也不想想現在缺水缺得要命？是五十年以來最嚴重的乾旱欸！ B: 我每次洗好車，都會下雨，把車子又弄得髒兮兮的，所以這也算是我祈雨的方式。 A: 少來，你這個自私的傢伙！ B:
A: It’s the rainy season, but we’ve hardly had any rain. It didn’t rain that much last year, either. B: Yeah, it’s strange. And we didn’t have any typhoons last year. I don’t think this has ever happened before. A: Last year, there were a few typhoons that were going to hit Taiwan, but they veered off at the last minute and went northward to Japan. B: You could say that somebody up there is protecting Taiwan, because typhoons can be really destructive. A: But typhoons also bring prodigious amounts of precipitation, and reservoirs rely on the typhoon season