A: You need to change the way you use water. For example, when you brush your teeth or wash your hands with soap, you keep running the water. This means the water is running for several minutes, there’s really no need for it.
B: It turns out you’ve been keeping an eye on me for some time now.
A: Also, you do love your baths, don’t you? Filling the bath with water is very wasteful. You would conserve water if you showered, instead.
Photo: Huang Hsu-lei, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者黃旭磊
B: But you have no idea how exhausted I am when I return home after a busy day. I really need to have a good soak, to relax.
A: How about if you don’t let the bathwater out after you’re done, and use it to flush the toilet or to water the plants?
B: Hmm, that’s a good idea.
A: 你用水有一些壞習慣，比如說你刷牙或是洗手搓肥皂的時候，都不關水龍頭，水就這樣一直流好幾分鐘，真的很沒必要。
B: 原來你看我不順眼已經很久了！
A: 還有，你都喜歡泡澡，水放滿一整個浴缸很浪費，你如果用淋浴的話比較省水。
B: 可是你不知道我忙一整天回到家有多累。我真的需要好好泡個澡，放鬆一下。
A: 那不然你洗完澡不要把水放掉，把它留下來沖馬桶或是澆花。
B: 嗯，這個建議還不錯。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“You do love your baths, don’t you?”
The “do” here emphasizes the verb and introduces a critical, disapproving tone.
High temperatures over the last few weeks, more like what one would expect at the height of summer, have caused many students to complain about the oppressive heat. During an administrative report delivered to the Nantou County Council on Friday, Nantou County Commissioner Lin Ming-chen thanked Premier Su Tseng-chang for taking on board his suggestion by allocating funds from the central government’s Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program to install air conditioning in all of the nation’s elementary and high schools. Lin reported that his administration has also committed an additional NT$100 million to the project and has already put the air conditioning
Just get the landlord around to take a look at it (5/5) 請房東過來看就好了（五） A: When we first looked at the new apartment, I thought it was really spacious. Now we have moved in, all the rooms seem much smaller. B: It’s funny how we misremember some things. Our memories can be very unreliable. A: It’s not that, it’s just that I had no idea how much stuff I have accumulated over the years. I don’t have anywhere to put my things. B: Yeah, you’ve always been a hoarder. You can’t bear to throw things away. A: I think I’m going to have to get creative with how I store
Just get the landlord around to take a look at it (4/5) 請房東過來看就好了（四） A: The third issue is that we wanted to put an oven in the kitchen. B: What’s stopping you? Isn’t there enough space for it? A: There’s plenty of space, but it needs a special cable. It runs on 220 volts, not 110 volts like most appliances. B: That’s just a small thing. Get in touch with the landlord and ask him to send an electrician around. If these are all the issues you’ve found with the new apartment, then you’re doing pretty well. A: I know, I know. There is one last problem, but it’s not really the
You need to change the way you use water (1/5) 你用水有一些壞習慣 （一） A: Hey, how come you’re washing your car? You haven’t given any thought to the drastic water shortage we’re having at the moment? This is the most serious drought we’ve had in 50 years! B: Every time I wash my car, it rains, making my car dirty again. It’s like it’s a kind of prayer for rain. A: Oh, come on. You’re just being selfish. B: Ah, it’s not like the water is expensive. A: So you will only understand the value of conserving water if the government puts up the water rates? A: 哇，你怎麼在洗車？也不想想現在缺水缺得要命？是五十年以來最嚴重的乾旱欸！ B: 我每次洗好車，都會下雨，把車子又弄得髒兮兮的，所以這也算是我祈雨的方式。 A: 少來，你這個自私的傢伙！ B: