SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You need to change the way you use water (3/5) 你用水有一些壞習慣 （三）

A: You need to change the way you use water. For example, when you brush your teeth or wash your hands with soap, you keep running the water. This means the water is running for several minutes, there’s really no need for it.

B: It turns out you’ve been keeping an eye on me for some time now.

A: Also, you do love your baths, don’t you? Filling the bath with water is very wasteful. You would conserve water if you showered, instead.

Students from Jhongsiao Elementary School in Kaohsiung wash their hands with soap with taps turned off to conserve water on March 24. 學童在搓揉肥皂時，已先將水龍頭關掉，避免浪費水。三月二十四日攝於高雄市忠孝國小。 Photo: Huang Hsu-lei, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者黃旭磊

B: But you have no idea how exhausted I am when I return home after a busy day. I really need to have a good soak, to relax.

A: How about if you don’t let the bathwater out after you’re done, and use it to flush the toilet or to water the plants?

B: Hmm, that’s a good idea.

A: 你用水有一些壞習慣，比如說你刷牙或是洗手搓肥皂的時候，都不關水龍頭，水就這樣一直流好幾分鐘，真的很沒必要。

B: 原來你看我不順眼已經很久了！

A: 還有，你都喜歡泡澡，水放滿一整個浴缸很浪費，你如果用淋浴的話比較省水。

B: 可是你不知道我忙一整天回到家有多累。我真的需要好好泡個澡，放鬆一下。

A: 那不然你洗完澡不要把水放掉，把它留下來沖馬桶或是澆花。

B: 嗯，這個建議還不錯。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: