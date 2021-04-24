Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
Are you a dog person or a cat person? (1/5) 你是擁狗派還是擁貓派？（一） A: Why didn’t we see you at the BBQ yesterday? B: I went to the temple. A: Heavens, since when did you become so pious? B: Actually, I went there to see the cat. A: The cat? Oh, you mean the cat that scared us half to death during the night last time? B: Oh, don’t put it like that, she’s lovely. A: 昨天烤肉，你怎麼沒來？ B: 我到廟裡去了。 A: 天哪，你什麼時候變得那麼虔誠？ B: 其實我是去看貓啦！ A: 貓？啊，就是上次半夜把我們嚇得半死的那隻貓嗎？ B: 哎呀，別這麼說，牠其實好可愛。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
Are you a dog person or a cat person? (2/5) 你是擁狗派還是擁貓派？（二） A: Does the cat belong to the temple? B: No. The temple acolyte says she goes there every day, but she’s afraid of strangers, and just hides in a corner. A: Doesn’t anyone feed her? B: Yes, but she doesn’t come out to eat. She eats the food I take, though! A: Wow, Her Majesty has trained you well! B: Ha, I think we have a special connection. A: 那隻貓是廟裡養的嗎？ B: 不是。廟祝說牠幾乎每天都會來，可是牠蠻怕生的，只是躲在角落。 A: 沒有人餵牠嗎？ B: 有啊，可是牠都不出來吃。不過我帶去的東西，牠都會吃耶！ A: 哇！貓皇欽點你了！ B: 哈哈，我覺得我跟那隻貓還蠻有緣份的。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） English 英文: Chinese 中文: